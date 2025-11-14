Southeast Asia's First Industrial Heat Battery Now Operating in Thailand, Built by Rondo Energy and SCG

SARABURI, Thailand and ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at a ribbon cutting ceremony at SCG's cement plant in Saraburi Province, Thailand, Rondo Energy and SCG Cleanergy, a subsidiary of SCG specializing in clean energy solutions, announced the start of operation of Southeast Asia's first heat battery.

The heat battery is now delivering 2.3MWth of continuous steam, charged from the grid and a nearby floating solar farm. Superheated steam delivered by the unit drives a steam turbine, generating 24-hour clean electricity used in cement production.

"Today we're announcing three big steps in Rondo's journey," said Rondo CEO Eric Trusiewicz. "We're launching our first unit that is part of our new modular sizing approach, our first heat battery in South-East Asia, and the only one worldwide delivering high-pressure steam used for electric power generation."

New Modular Platform: Flexible Unit Sizing from MWs to GWs

The unit unveiled today is a 33 MWh Rondo Heat Battery, the first built on Rondo's new modular platform. Rondo now offers the Rondo Heat Battery with sizes ranging from 33 MWh to >1GWh, all with a common design, common construction, and common supply chain.

Mass-manufactured brick and wire heating elements are combined and configured to a range of RHB sizes, to meet the specific needs of each customer's application - from smaller units suited for food and beverage producers, to larger units delivering more than 100 MWth for the needs of the world's largest chemical plants and metals refineries.

Rondo's modular platform combines the benefits of a mass manufactured common core design that delivers certainty for customers and investors, with the ability to configure heat output, steam conditions, storage size, charging rate, and other aspects of the heat battery to deliver maximized project value.

Global Deployment, Local Supply Chains

The companies announced that Rondo and SCG Cleanergy collaborated to build this unit entirely in Thailand with extensive reliance on local suppliers. The success of the project demonstrates how Rondo's unique brick-based storage technology can leverage the efficiencies of local supply chains, while achieving the cost and speed advantages of a common, modular design.

The companies also announced that SCG Cleanergy is now developing clean industrial heat projects powered by Rondo's technology to serve customers across Southeast Asia.

This announcement follows Rondo's recent commissioning in California of the world's largest industrial heat battery, underscoring the company's global leadership in the fast-growing electric thermal energy storage (ETES) industry.

Generating Electricity with Heat

The unit is integrated with the cement plant's heat recovery system and is the only heat battery worldwide driving a steam turbine. Superheated steam supplied by the unit raises the heat recovery turbine power output.

"This project shows that powering industry with clean energy is not just possible-it's economical and fast," said Eric Trusiewicz. "Our team and SCG built this first-of-its-kind system in just eight months. It's a model for how industry can go electric anywhere in the world."

Rondo and SCG's Strong Partnership

Rondo and SCG are now scaling manufacturing and deployments to meet surging demand for industrial decarbonization across the world. The companies are proud that Thailand is emerging as a global hub for clean-heat manufacturing.

"Integrating the Rondo Heat Battery marks a turning point for Southeast Asian industry," said Attapong Sathitmanothum, CEO of SCG Cleanergy, "because heat-intensive industries like textiles, chemicals, and food processing are growing rapidly here. SCG Cleanergy is bringing SCG's strengths and new technologies to deliver low-cost clean energy to help our customers across the region decarbonize as they grow, in line with SCG's vision of Inclusive Green Growth - driving the transformation of industries toward a low-carbon society in collaboration with all sectors, while strengthening business competitiveness to ensure the sustainable growth of businesses, communities, and the environment. This milestone also represents another important step toward achieving SCG's Net Zero 2050 goal."

About SCG

SCG, now in its 112th year, is a leading business conglomerate in ASEAN. With strong resilience and advanced technology, the Company delivers innovative products, services, and solutions that meet diverse needs and adapt to fast-changing markets through its core businesses: Cement and Building Materials, Chemicals (SCGC), and Packaging (SCGP), as well as new businesses such as Clean Energy (SCG Cleanergy). Committed to improving quality of life and a sustainable future, SCG embeds ESG principles across Thailand, ASEAN, and globally, underpinned by trust, transparency, and its purpose of "Inclusive Green Growth."

Follow us on Website www.scg.com, LinkedIn @SCG, Instagram @scg.officialig and Facebook @ SCGofficialpage.

SCG Cleanergy Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCG), is a leading clean energy provider across ASEAN, specializing in renewable power generation for commercial and industrial sectors and standing out with its Smart Grid system. The company integrates advanced technologies and collaborates with Rondo Energy to develop Southeast Asia's first Rondo Heat Battery project, enhancing energy efficiency, supporting industrial decarbonization, and driving progress toward SCG's Net Zero 2050 commitment.

About Rondo:

Rondo is purpose-built for industrial facilities: Rondo Heat Batteries are constructed from proven, durable materials and are designed for seamless integration with existing industrial equipment and processes. Whether deployed as a drop-in replacement for retiring fossil-fueled heating equipment or as a resilient complement to existing systems, Rondo requires no disruptive changes to customers' operations.

Building on strong momentum, including multiple full industrial-scale heat batteries in deployment globally, Rondo is actively scaling deployment and manufacturing. Rondo currently operates the world's largest heat battery for industry, a 100 MWh Rondo Heat Battery. Rondo Energy is headquartered in California, with a global team throughout North America, Europe and Australia. Heat batteries are also known in the industry as electric thermal energy storage (ETES), or thermal batteries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796439/Rondo_Energy_Logo.jpg

