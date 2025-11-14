

EQS Newswire / 14/11/2025 / 09:49 UTC+8

C.banner Appoints Ms. FAN Yuanyuan and Ms. ZHANG Yichen as non-executive directors Demonstrating its Strong Commitment to Corporate Governance, Capital Operations and Sustainable Development (14 November 2025, Hong Kong) C.banner International Holdings Limited ("C.banner" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 1028) is the leading retailer of midto-premium women's formal and casual footwear in the PRC, has announced the appointment of Ms. FAN Yuanyuan and Ms. ZHANG Yichen as non-executive directors, effect from 12 November 2025. This appointment underscores the Company's strong commitment to enhancing corporate governance, capital operations, and sustainable development. The extensive experience of Ms. FAN and Ms. ZHANG in equity investment, management consulting, and financial services will provide strategic guidance to support the Company's future growth and development. Ms. FAN Yuanyuan has many years of experience in private equity investments, management consulting and financial services. She is currently a non-executive director at SenseTime Group (stock code: 0020) and has previously worked at renowned financial institutions, including UniLink Capital, Everpine Asset Management and Sailing Capital, where she was responsible for cross-border private equity investments. Ms. FAN obtained a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in economics from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1996 and 1999, respectively. She further received an MBA degree from Cornell University in 2003 and an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University in 2015. She is also a Harvard Business School alumnus. Ms. ZHANG, currently serves as a director of strategic partnerships at Infini Capital Management Ltd. She leads initiatives that connect portfolio companies with external ecosystems, driving cross-sector collaboration and value co-creation. At Infini Capital, Ms. ZHANG has played a key role in advancing major projects spanning strategic partnerships, equity investments, and industry synergy, helping achieve portfolio growth and structural optimization. With sharp strategic insight and strong execution, she has expanded Infini Capital's institutional network, building a dynamic and resilient strategic ecosystem that supports long-term growth. Ms. ZHANG brings extensive experience in artificial intelligence and consumer sectors, having led strategic investment and integration projects with leading AI enterprises to enhance industry collaboration and innovation. - end - Issued by Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group for and on behalf of C.banner International Holdings Limited. For further information, please contact: Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group Kelly Fung / Samantha Luk / May Yang Tel: +852 3150 6788 Email: Cbanner@pordahavas.com 14/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



