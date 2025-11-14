Supercon Limited: DesignerCon Creates a New Era with 20th Anniversary Debut in Hong Kong

The Premier Art Toy Convention Lands Successfully in Asia, Unveiling Four Core Pillars to Witness a New Era in Global Pop Culture

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / The world's premier art and design convention DesignerCon (DCon) successfully landed in Asia for the first time in early October. As collectors, investors, and pop culture enthusiasts flocked to Hong Kong's AsiaWorld-Expo, the inaugural DesignerCon Asia marked a strategic move to cement the city's role as the commercial and creative capital for the global collectibles market.

Highlights of DesignerCon HK



Built on four core pillars - the "Hong Kong Pavilion," "Hall of Fame," "Art for Good," and "Art & IP Crossovers" - the event delighted participants who finally had a central platform to exchange their passion for toys and design culture.

Returning to the Industry's Roots

The decision to launch DesignerCon's Asian debut in Hong Kong was intentional. "As a globally influential top-tier IP, our first Asian edition reflects a strategic vision," said founder Benjamin Goretsky. Beyond Hong Kong's free-port status, "it is the starting point where many 'figure godfathers' began their journey. Bringing DCon to Hong Kong is an act of respect."

Jerry Chiang, co-founder of J-Cube and Supercon, emphasized Hong Kong's role as the birthplace of art-toy culture. "The arrival of DCon provides a catalyst - a platform that gathers global resources, fosters cross-disciplinary collaboration, and sets international standards for the industry. It creates momentum for Hong Kong to drive Asia's creative economy."

Telling Hong Kong's Toy Story

The "Hong Kong Pavilion," curated by legendary designer Alan Chan, told the story of the city's toy evolution from "Made in Hong Kong" to "Created in Hong Kong." Spanning collections from the 1950s to today, it celebrated Hong Kong's design heritage and global influence.

The event also introduced the inaugural "Hall of Fame," co-chaired by Adrian Cheng and Alan Chan, hailed as the "Oscars of the Art and Collectible Toy World." Honoring icons such as Michael Lau, Ren Zhe, and Ron English, the awards set new benchmarks for excellence and inspired the next generation of creators.

A Hub for Creativity and Social Good

Beyond commerce, DesignerCon Asia embodied the spirit of community. Johnny Hsu, co-founder of J-Cube and Supercon, highlighted the focus on "Art for Good," which led to the launch of Pink October, a charity initiative supporting breast-cancer awareness. Led by ambassador Lin Chi-ling, the campaign raised funds through pink-themed art auctions benefiting the Hong Kong Cancer Fund.

The show attracted international icons including Ron English, Matt Gondek, OG Slick, Valfre, and a wide network of artists and brands worldwide, turning Hong Kong into a global hub for creativity.

Looking Forward

DesignerCon Asia has reignited Hong Kong's status as the heart of the art-toy world. With the launch of the Hall of Fame, the DCon Collectors' Club, and partnerships such as the Xu Beihong Art Museum collaboration, the event represents a celebration of heritage and a confident investment in the future of global art-toy development.

