Featuring Its Self-Developed HNB Devices and Exclusive Patented Technology

REJO, a pioneering brand in the heated tobacco industry, made a prominent debut at World Tobacco Middle East 2025 today. The brand introduced its most cutting-edge self-developed heat-not-burn (HNB) devices and an exclusive patented technology, underscoring its technological prowess.

REJO Cube-the most playful heating device

A Revolutionary Product Portfolio

REJO MULTI, the booth's centerpiece and flagship product unveiled at InterTabac in Germany, 2025, represents a technological enhancement in heated tobacco solutions. It integrates two unique heating systems into one device, which allows the device to be compatible with multi-mainstream sticks, enabling consumers to seamlessly switch brands in the market, reflecting REJO's dedication in versatility, performance, and user-centric design.

The exhibition also marked the global debut of REJO CUBE, a groundbreaking heated tobacco device with high interactivity and fashionable features. Equipped with OmniHeatTM 360° round heating technology, an interactive FunTap Display screen, and FlexiCUBETM modular user-replaceable battery, it redefines functional and experiential potentials of next-generation devices, attracting significant attention from industry stakeholders.

Additionally, REJO presented the FARSTAR NSCs technology, an exclusive patented HNB solution independently developed. It enhances the sensory experience through inventive product structure and a unique heating approach-delivering rich aroma and satisfaction while reducing harmful constituents-elevating overall user experience.

REJO's Product Director Vivi Chan commented, "Newly launched products here fully reflect REJO's determination and capabilities in developing HNB solutions, and our pioneering spirit in the evolving landscape of next-generation heated tobacco realm."

Dedication to Middle East Market

REJO brought its most inventive exhibits, including REJO MULTI and REJO CUBE, products positioned with global vision, to the event, conveying its determination and confidence in Middle East region.

"World Tobacco Middle East 2025 provides the perfect platform for REJO to demonstrate our latest technological breakthroughs and innovative products," said Loic Li, the Global Sales and Marketing Director of REJO. We believe they will bring new opportunities for us and our business partners in Middle East, fueling a reliable and accessible harm-reduction solution. "?

As part of the Middle East market entry plan, REJO is forming key regional partnerships and strengthening distribution channels. A series of regional events will also be launched to deepen engagement and build stronger connections with local communities.

Furthermore, REJO is committed to building the local team with processing the regional entity to ensure compliance with local regulations. These foundation steps have already been completed in Dubai, showcasing REJO's strong commitment and capability to developing in Middle East.

Community Building and Global Engagement

Beyond product innovation, REJO continues to strengthen community and consumer engagement through the REJO Club. Combining adult user-oriented online interaction with immersive, localized offline events, the brand anchored participation in high-impact events such as TENSION in Switzerland. REJO is also driving deeper, more meaningful connections through ongoing events, local support, and collaborative partnerships.

A New Invitation: Take a Break. Take REJO.

The exhibition's product lineup embodies a manifestation to REJO's vision to accompany adult users on a smoking alternative journey of discovery and choice. With open solutions, collaborative partnerships, and fearless innovation, REJO continues to redefine the HNB experience for today's global adult users.

About REJO

REJO is a global provider of heat-not-burn (HNB) solutions, focused on delivering innovative, reliable, and open product options. Through collaboration with partners and its global community, REJO empowers users to break free from restrictive brand or flavor limitations and explore a broader range of experiences.

For more product information, please visit www.rejonow.ae.

