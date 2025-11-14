NOTAPE Zipper Has Won Two Global Awards For Its Groundbreaking Tape-Free Innovation

Reconstructing the Future: How the NOTAPE Zipper Changed a Century-Old Design

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / The NOTAPE Zipper, whose name declares its core innovation of "No Tape," recently announced its recognition with two of the world's most prestigious awards: the Red Dot Award: Best of the Best 2024 and the ISPO Award for Best Product. This dual accolade validates a fundamental breakthrough in an everyday object that had seen minimal evolution for over a century.

The conventional zipper, reliant on fabric tapes since its invention, has been redefined. The NOTAPE Zipper eliminates the tape entirely, fusing the zipper teeth directly with the garment fabric. This creates a seamless, cleaner structure that offers designers new creative freedom while delivering a superior, more comfortable fit for the end-wearer.

This award-winning innovation is the result of an eight-year dedicated R&D journey. The team behind the NOTAPE Zipper, leveraging decades of zipper industry expertise, overcame significant challenges in materials science and structural engineering to achieve a reliable, mass-producible tape-free system.

The impact extends beyond design. Certified by Germany's TÜV, the NOTAPE Zipper demonstrates a measurable reduction in carbon footprint-19.4% lower for its nylon version and 26.6% lower for its plastic version-compared to traditional tape-based zippers. By removing resource-intensive tape weaving and dyeing processes, it merges structural elegance with verified sustainability, paving the way toward a more responsible apparel industry.

About NOTAPE Zipper

NOTAPE Zipper is a technology innovator dedicated to redefining material connection for the global fashion and apparel industry. Founded in 2025 and headquartered at the Hong Kong Science Park, its mission is to drive industry evolution through groundbreaking solutions. The company's core product is the world's first commercially viable tape-free zipper system. NOTAPE Zipper serves leading brands worldwide. For more information, visit www.notapezipper.com

