COCOSOFT TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD: Pollo 2.0 Video Model Released for Faster, Longer, Louder Creations

Pollo AI launches the next-gen AI video editor - Pollo 2.0, enabling video creators to extend videos, add ambient soundscapes with lightning-fast speed.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Pollo AI, a leading innovator in AI-driven creative solutions, announced the official launch of Pollo 2.0, its next-generation AI video model designed to revolutionize how creators, marketers, and businesses produce and enhance videos.

Building on the success of previous video generation models, Pollo 2.0 delivers unprecedented speed, flexibility, and sound integration - while maintaining the most competitive pricing in the AI video industry. With this release, Pollo AI aims to make professional-grade video creation accessible to everyone, from individual content creators to enterprise-level teams.

Redefining AI Video Creation

Pollo 2.0 represents a significant step forward in the evolution of AI-powered video generation. The upgraded model enables users to generate and edit high-quality videos up to 10 seconds long, now featuring synchronized audio, sound effects (SFX), and background music - a first for the Pollo AI video suite.

Whether uploading an image or starting from a text prompt, creators can now seamlessly transform and extend their videos with natural motion, fluid transitions, and immersive sound - all generated automatically through AI. This combination allows creators to produce professional-looking content without prior video editing experience, saving time and effort while maintaining creative control.

What's New in Pollo 2.0

Pro-Level AI Video, Entry-Level Price

Pollo 2.0 combines professional-grade performance with exceptional affordability, allowing independent creators and small teams to produce premium visuals once limited to large studios.

Sound, Music & SFX Integration

Pollo 2.0 introduces a built-in intelligent audio system that automatically generates sound according to the motion. Users can generate realistic environmental soundscapes, cinematic music, and natural sound effects - creating videos that look and sound professional without manual editing.

Video Extension & Flexibility

With the generated works, users can freely extend videos by 1-7 seconds, giving them full control over the final duration. This flexibility supports dynamic storytelling, customizable pacing, and greater creative freedom, catering to a variety of content formats - from social media shorts to marketing campaigns.

Lightning-Fast Processing

Pollo 2.0 reduces rendering times without compromising visual or audio quality. The new architecture minimizes latency, ensuring creators can move from concept to final work within seconds, making fast content production possible for any workflow.

Excellent Consistency Throughout Videos

Users can generate consistent character videos - the character stays the same throughout different videos. No matter how the background or other elements change, the chosen subject remains unchanged.

Industry Context and Market Momentum

The launch of Pollo 2.0 comes amid an accelerating global demand for AI-generated video content. From marketing campaigns and social media storytelling to entertainment, creators are increasingly seeking faster and more cost-effective production tools.

Facing the increasingly fierce competition, Pollo AI differentiates itself through practical accessibility, affordability, and cross-platform usability (both on Web and APP). This approach positions Pollo 2.0 as a versatile, user-first model capable of meeting diverse creative needs in the fast-growing AI video ecosystem.

Simplicity Meets Power

Pollo 2.0 keeps the creative process simple and accessible. Users can transform their ideas to reality with three steps:

Upload your image or start with a text prompt. Choose your desired length and enable "Generate audio". Generate and download your finished video in seconds.

No complex tools. No steep learning curve. Just click and create.

A Word from the Team

"With Pollo 2.0, we're not just speeding up video creation - we're expanding what's possible," said Chief Product Officer at Pollo AI. "For the first time, creators can produce dynamic, full-sound videos in seconds, at a price that makes professional AI video production truly accessible."

Availability

Pollo 2.0 is available now on both Web and APP. For a limited time, early adopters can enjoy exclusive pricing and priority access to the above-mentioned video features.

About Pollo AI

Pollo AI is an all-in-one AI image & video generation platform empowering global creators to generate professional visuals and videos with ease. From AI avatars and viral shorts to continually updated effects, Pollo AI integrates top-tier technologies - including OpenAI Sora, Google Veo 3, and Kling AI, etc.- to simplify and accelerate creative workflows.

By integrating visual generation and sound design into one platform, Pollo AI continues to redefine the standards of AI-assisted creativity - turning imagination into motion faster than ever before.

