In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon produced outside China, was assessed at $18.319/kg, or $0.038/W this week, marking a 0.28% week-on-week increase. Global polysilicon prices recorded a slight uptick this week, supported by reports of rising spot order prices. Market participants attributed part of this increase to customers seeking secure supply sources in response to ongoing uncertainties surrounding the U.S. Section ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...