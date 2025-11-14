The systems use propane as the refrigerant and range in capacity from 40 kW to 410 kW. Their coefficient of performance reaches up to 3.88.Rinnai Applied, a unit of Japanese heating solutions provider Rinnai Corp, has launched a new line of air-to-water heat pumps for commercial and industrial applications. "Flexibility and system versatility are key features of the R290 commercial and industrial heat pump range, with the inclusion of smart control logic that can manage up to six units, five of which are controlled by a master unit. This arrangement prioritises system performance while minimising ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...