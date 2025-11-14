Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), a leading provider of advanced imaging solutions, is proud to announce that Engineering Models (EMs) of its newly launched industrial CMOS image sensors-upscreened for space applications-will be available along with evaluation kits and integration tools by the end of 2025.

These sensors, developed and tested in Teledyne's facilities in Grenoble, France, are tailored for the growing demands of the New Space market. The two variants-Ruby 1.3M USV and Emerald Gen2 12M USV-offer resolutions of 1.3MP and 12MP, respectively, and are qualified by test for applications such as Earth observation, star trackers, monitoring cameras, space suits, rovers, and moon landers.

Each sensor undergoes rigorous delta space qualification and radiation testing, including assessments for Single Event Latch-up (SEL), Single Event Effect (SEE), and Single Event Functional Interrupt (SEFI). Depending on mission requirements, they are delivered as flight models with two levels of screening: U1 (ESCC9020-like) and U3 (NASA Class 3 tailored for image sensors)

To support rapid integration and reduce time-to-market, Teledyne e2v provides a comprehensive suite of tools including:

Engineering Models (EMs)

Evaluation kits

Reference designs

These resources, combined with Teledyne's dedicated support team ensure seamless assistance from design concept to system launch.

"This marks a significant step forward in making high-performance imaging accessible to a broader range of space missions," said Frédéric Devrière, Product Manager at Teledyne e2v. "By combining industrial-grade CMOS technology with space qualification, we're enabling European and global players to innovate faster and more affordably in Earth observation, planetary exploration, and commercial applications."

Live Demonstration at Space Tech Expo Europe 2025

Visitors to Teledyne's booth B09 at Space Tech Expo Europe, held November 18-20, 2025, at Messe Bremen, Germany, will experience a live demo of the Emerald Gen2 12M USV sensor showcasing its performance and integration capabilities.

Teledyne Space Imaging

Teledyne Space Imaging offers innovative space imaging products, including those from sister companies. This new line of industrial image sensors upscreened for space is from Teledyne e2v in Grenoble. This facility is known for its high-performance, high-reliability semiconductors for the most demanding space applications. Teledyne Space Imaging Everywhereyoulook!

Teledyne Space Imaging is part of Teledyne Technologies, a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe.

