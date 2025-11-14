Anzeige
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
14.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

14 November 2025

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 October 2025, which was announced on 3 November 2025, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2025.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2025, expected to be on or after 16 December 2025.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

0203 709 8732


