Freitag, 14.11.2025
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737
Tradegate
14.11.25 | 08:18
107,60 Euro
-0,65 % -0,70
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2025 08:10 Uhr
101 Leser
KBC Groep: information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff

KBC GROUP - 14 November 2025 - information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff

Following information regarding the traditional annual capital increase of KBC Group NV reserved for staff is available on www.kbc.com/ corporate governance / leadership / Board of Directors: information, in the table 'Special reports of the Board' (only in Dutch):

- Report of the Board and related statutory Auditors' report concerning the disapplication of the preferential subscription right


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.