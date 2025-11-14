KBC Groep: information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff

KBC GROUP - 14 November 2025 - information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff

Following information regarding the traditional annual capital increase of KBC Group NV reserved for staff is available on www.kbc.com/ corporate governance / leadership / Board of Directors: information, in the table 'Special reports of the Board' (only in Dutch):

- Report of the Board and related statutory Auditors' report concerning the disapplication of the preferential subscription right