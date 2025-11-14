Syensqo SA: Syensqo exercises the first call option to redeem €500 million hybrid Bonds

Press release (https://www.syensqo.com/en/newsroom/news-and-press-releases) Communiqué de presse Persbericht

Syensqo exercises the first call option to redeem €500 million hybrid Bonds

Brussels, November 14, 2025 - 8:30am CET

Syensqo SA (the "Issuer") today announces its decision to exercise its first call option on the €500 million Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed-to-Reset Rate Perpetual NC5.5 Bonds (ISIN: BE6324000858), following notification to the Agent, the National Bank of Belgium, and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, where the bonds are listed.

This perpetual deeply subordinated bond, carrying an annual coupon of 2.5%, is classified as equity under IFRS standards. The repayment will occur on the first call date, December 2, 2025. Upon completion of this repayment, there will be no perpetual bonds on the balance sheet of Syensqo.

"This decision reaffirms Syensqo's commitment to disciplined financial management and long-term value creation," said Christopher Davis, Chief Financial Officer of Syensqo. "By exercising this call option on this legacy instrument, we continue to enhance the efficiency of our capital structure, while preserving the solid fundamentals for our strong investment-grade profile."

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at www.syensqo.com.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

