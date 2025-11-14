The People's Government of Baise City: 2025 Guangxi Cultural and Tourism Development Conference To Be Held in Baise - A Borderland Secret Where Landscapes and Humanities Intertwine

BAISE, China, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Guangxi Cultural and Tourism Development Conference will settle in Baise at the end of November. Held by the People's Government of Baise City, this grand cultural and tourism event is a sincere invitation from Baise to the world - earnestly hoping that Chinese and foreign tourists will gather here, explore the secret realm among mountains and rivers, taste the customs in humanistic traditions, and jointly embark on a date with the diverse and charming Baise.

Located in western Guangxi, at the junction of Guangxi, Yunnan and Guizhou provinces, and bordering Vietnam in the south, Baise is a border city where landscapes and humanities are intertwined. Geological landscapes such as sinkholes, canyons, waterfalls and lakes converge here. It is also a home for the integration of multiple ethnic groups, where Zhuang, Han, Yao, Miao and other ethnic groups have created a rich and colorful ethnic culture.

Baise boasts world-class karst landforms. The Leye Dashiwei Sinkhole Group is known as the "World Sinkhole Museum" - tourists can overlook the panoramic view of the sinkholes from the Yunhai Tianzhou Glass Observation Deck or experience cliff camping on the mountain top. The Tongling Grand Canyon, a 3.8-kilometer-long underground wonder, is hailed as "a beautiful scar on the earth," with the magnificent Tongling Grand Waterfall inside, boasting a single drop of 188 meters. The Lingyun Haokun Lake, with its pleasant scenery, offers activities such as cycling around the lake, boat tours, and stand-up paddleboarding on the water. In addition, scenic spots such as Chengbi Lake, Sandieling Waterfall and Goose Spring also attract tourists from all over the world to check in and visit.

Baise is a multi-ethnic settlement with the Zhuang people as the main body, leaving a variety of cultural heritages in traditional music, dance, drama, folk art, craftsmanship and other fields. Traditional festivals such as the Zhuang "March 3rd" Song Festival, the Miao Tiaopo Festival and the Yi Torch Festival attract many local people and tourists to participate and experience. Jingxi is known as the "Hometown of Chinese Embroidery Balls" - the embroidery ball is not only an exquisite craft, but also a symbol of conveying friendship. At the Tour of Guangxi Road Cycling World Tour, which ended in October 2025, Jingxi presented more than 300 specially made embroidery balls as souvenirs to participating cyclists from various countries, allowing Zhuang culture to go global with the event.

Border exploration is also a way to experience tourism in Baise. Along Baise's border, residents of the Napo Black-Clothes Zhuang Villages make costumes with black as the main color, featuring unique ethnic customs. In Debao County, the Pony Kingdom Scenic Area takes the local unique Debao pony as the core to create a parent-child tourism destination. At border trade markets such as Jingxi Longbang Port and Napo Pingmeng Port, tourists can buy special commodities imported from Vietnam, such as coffee and cashew nuts. They can also apply for a border tourism pass with their ID cards to conveniently exit the country and experience Vietnamese customs - sitting in a street teahouse to taste authentic Vietnamese afternoon tea, wandering in the light and shadow of old French buildings, and being surrounded by exotic atmosphere.

The urban area of Baise features a layout of "half the city covered by green mountains and half by water." Strolling along the riverside trail by the Youjiang River is comfortable and pleasant. When night falls, the fireworks of Baise Night Market rise: rice rolls have thin and chewy skins, stir-fried rice worms are spicy and delicious, locust flower jelly is icy and refreshing... As the "Hometown of Chinese Mangoes," Baise mango is a must-try delicacy, and its rich fruity aroma makes people indulge in this exclusive sweetness.

