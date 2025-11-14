JETOUR G700 to Make Its Global Debut in Dubai, Redefining the Benchmark for Premium Off-Road SUVs Built on the GAIA Architecture

WUHU, China, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18th, the All-terrain Premium Hybrid Off-Road SUV, the JETOUR G700, will make its global debut in Dubai, UAE, under the theme "BEYOND THE HORIZON". As the first model in the G series, the launch marks the beginning of JETOUR's journey into the premium off-road segment.

The JETOUR G700 builds upon the classic rugged off-road aesthetic, introducing its own unique interpretation. Drawing inspiration from the 'Zongheng Aesthetics' of the majestic Himalayas, it blends a robust silhouette with refined craftsmanship. In terms of performance, the G700 is equipped with the industry-leading Super Hybrid iDM-O system, delivering a total power output of 665kW, offering a powerful and all-around driving experience.

While pursuing powerful performance, the G700 also focuses on driving and riding comfort. With a spacious six-seat layout built on a 2870mm wheelbase, it features second-row airline-style seats that support 145° recline, effectively reduce fatigue on long trips. Additionally, the four-screen interactive system includes a 35.4-inch Skyline Screen, a 15.6-inch Central Control Screen, a 17.3-inch Second-Row HD Entertainment Screen, and an 8.88-inch Rear Climate Control Touchscreen, offers passengers a smooth and intelligent experience.

The G700 strives to make off-road experiences easier. Equipped with the ADAS vision, it can detect road conditions in real-time. Coupled with the industry-exclusive 7+X Intelligent Off-road Drive Modes (XWD System) and automatic cross-axle mode, it helps drivers confidently tackle various complex terrains, exploring unknown journeys with ease.

The G700 also focuses on the quality of outdoor life. Its 6.6kW external power function serves as a "mobile power station", easily powering devices such as coffee machines, induction cookers, and projectors, creating a comfortable outdoor life.

All of these capabilities are built upon the GAIA Architecture. Its strength has been proven through real-world challenges. Previously, vehicles based on the GAIA Architecture successfully completed a test crossing of the Yangtze River in China, expanding travel possibilities with "GAIA Ark Tech". Additionally, the GAIA Patrol Tech, integrated with drone interaction, offers a unique travel perspective for a special journey experience. These technologies are progressively being implemented across the G-Series.

The G700's global launch in Dubai on November 18 marks the beginning of its journey into the global market. It also signifies JETOUR's official entry into the premium off-road market, redefines the new benchmark for global premium off-road vehicles.

