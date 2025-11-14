DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (SGQX LN) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2025 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 215.0828 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 395767 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN LEI Code: 5493000NMO32U8YQA796 Sequence No.: 408258 EQS News ID: 2229956 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2229956&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2025 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)