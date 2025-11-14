Korean policy analyst focusing on solar power plant siting and permitting, Daun Kim, has reported on her recent trip to India's Bhadla Solar Park. The analyst highlights how clear siting policies and streamlined permitting helped India scale renewables, something that South Korea can learn as it pursues a 100 GW renewable energy target by 2030.After hours of travel, the horizon revealed endless rows of solar panels stretching into the desert, cleaned by robots gliding across the arrays. Transmission towers lined the road were built to connect this vast park to the grid. Visiting Bhadla Solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...