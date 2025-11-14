New innovation to support breakneck momentum in UK and EMEA markets

billups, the world's largest independent Out-of-Home (OOH) technology and managed services company, today announced significant enhancements to its technology capabilities, including the introduction of audrai, the first AI-powered agentic system built to optimise planning and performance for OOH advertising. The company's technology-first approach has fuelled expansion across more than 20 countries while building on significant momentum and leadership in the UK and EMEA markets.

The company's suite of proprietary data and measurement tools, anchored by the newly launched audrai, is transforming how brands worldwide plan, measure, and optimize their OOH investments.

"billups is leading a fundamental shift in how advertisers approach OOH with our ability to bring digital-level measurement and optimisation to a historically analogue medium," said Shawn Spooner, Global Chief Technology Officer at billups. "With audrai and our broader technology suite, we're enabling brands to unlock the true performance potential of OOH, with particularly strong adoption in sophisticated markets like the UK where advertisers demand data-driven accountability."

Central to billups' global success is a philosophy that seamlessly integrates human creativity and local market expertise with advanced technology and AI. audrai supports this approach, automating complex operational tasks while freeing teams to focus on strategic innovation. Early deployments have delivered measurable results across the company's global operations, including:

Up to a 50% increase in workflow acceleration.

Complex geospatial mapping reduced from 1-2 days to under 2 minutes.

Campaign planning cycles compressed from days to hours.

Instant market, audience, and client strategy generation.

Unlike generic AI tools, audrai is built to understand OOH from the ground up, bringing together automated audience planning, creative performance, A/B testing, and predictive insights to make campaigns smarter, faster, and more accountable.

"As an agency with a relentless focus on marketing effectiveness, we need a greater level of accountability and agility from Out-of-Home so we can measure and prove its impact on both brand and commercial KPIs," said Steve Parker, Executive Director at Medialab Group. "What billups is building with audrai represents the kind of innovation we must have to bring data-driven planning and measurement to a medium that hasn't been able to deliver this level of insight to date. We are excited to be early partners in this transformation and to help push the industry forward to how the medium should be planned and measured in the modern era."

UK and EMEA Market Successes Validate Global Technology Strategy

Since its acquisition of MediaBridge last year, billups has rapidly gained market share by introducing advanced capabilities previously unavailable to UK advertisers.

The company's momentum in the UK and EMEA region includes:

78 new hires in 2025; with the UK team growing 40% year-over-year (YoY), namely in client strategy, tech, and analytics.

The addition of more than 20 new clients, including Oatly, Just Eat, and Revolut.

21 major industry awards for client campaigns.

billups previewed its technology enhancements at an exclusive event yesterday in London, bringing together senior marketers, agency leaders, media suppliers, and advertisers for an inside look at how AI is transforming OOH planning and measurement. The event, themed "OOH for the Performance Age," demonstrated billups' growing opportunities for the UK market.

Continued Innovation Investment

Looking ahead, billups is accelerating its technology development with continued investment in AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics. The company plans to expand its platform capabilities throughout 2026, with a focus on:

Enhanced predictive modelling for campaign performance.

Expanded integration with digital marketing ecosystems.

Advanced creative optimisation based on environmental factors.

Real-time audience measurement and verification.

