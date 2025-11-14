Squirro: Lauren Hawker Zafer Wins Silver Stevie Award in 2025 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Squirro COO recognized for her innovative Redefining AI podcast

NEW YORK and ZURICH, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirro , a global leader in enterprise-grade Generative AI and knowledge graph solutions, announced Lauren Hawker Zafer, Squirro COO, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for the Most Innovative Business Podcast by or for Women in the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The podcast, Redefining AI , was founded and is hosted by Hawker Zafer, a recognized AI thought leader and Top AI Voice on LinkedIn. Redefining AI is one of the very few technology podcasts hosted by a woman - with even fewer winning an award.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run - worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award.

Positioned at the forefront of public AI education and under Hawker Zafer's direction, the Redefining AI podcast translates complex technical and ethical topics into accessible, thought-provoking conversations that empower a wide range of listeners to engage meaningfully with the future of technology, particularly in safeguarding and shaping the next generation.

With a clear mission to democratize knowledge without compromising intellectual depth, Redefining AI showcases carefully curated voices: authors, scholars, researchers, activists who bridge innovation and ethics. It navigates the critical intersection of AI technology with cultural, political, and societal issues to drive informed decision-making and responsible innovation across industries.

Drawing from deep expertise in enterprise AI, the podcast serves a sophisticated yet diverse audience, including C-suite executives and policymakers. Its non-commercial platform offers a space where AI's real-world implications are explored through best practices, acclaimed books, and features diverse voices from leading institutions like Stanford, MIT, NASA, and Microsoft.

"I'm thrilled that Lauren has been recognized with a Silver Stevie Award for the Redefining AI podcast. Women host only a handful of tech podcasts, and award-winning ones are rarer still," said Dorian Selz, CEO and co-founder of Squirro. "Now in its fourth season and ranked in the top 10% of nearly 3.5 million global podcasts, Redefining AI is an indispensable resource for business leaders and anyone seeking to understand AI's transformative potential. With Lauren at the helm, Redefining AI is one of the most impactful AI podcasts available and an essential resource for business leaders, educators, and anyone who wants to understand AI's power in today's world."

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 48 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 190 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

"Redefining AI stands out as a powerful platform for demystifying complex AI concepts and making them accessible to everyone, from executives to educators," said the award judges for the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. "Led by Lauren Hawker Zafer, the podcast features insightful conversations with experts from institutions, exploring AI's ethical, social, and human-centered dimensions. Its awards, top rankings, and focus on topics like DEI and healthcare innovation reflect its impact and relevance. Congratulations for creating a podcast that makes AI feel personal, engaging, and essential listening for anyone curious about our tech-shaped future."

