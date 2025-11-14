MacGregor Group AB: MacGregor's interim report for the period ending September 2025: The successful repositioning of MacGregor supports further margin expansion

MACGREGOR PRESS RELEASE, 14 NOVEMBER 2025, 10AM CET

MacGregor Group AB (formerly Mohinder FinCo AB) was established by funds advised by Triton in 2024 to become the sole owner of MacGregor, following the acquisition of MacGregor from its former owner Hiab Corporation (at the time Cargotec Corporation). The acquisition was completed on 31 July 2025. The MacGregor business is fully consolidated from 1 August 2025. The report is presenting the consolidated group unless anything else is stated.

Key highlights in August-September 2025

? Adjusted EBIT for the period totaled EUR 23.6 million.

? Profit for the period totaled EUR 13.9 million.

? The amount of total assets at the end of the period was EUR 858.4 million.

? Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and taxes totaled EUR 11.1 million during the period.

? Interest-bearing debt at the end of the period amounted to EUR 204.3 million while cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled EUR 210.2 million. Interest-bearing net debt totaled EUR -6.0 million.

? The leverage ratio measured as net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA* was -0.05 at the end of the third quarter.

? MacGregor had 2,022 employees at the end of the period.

MacGregor's consolidated key figures



MEUR Aug-Sep/25 Orders received 86.0 Order book. end of period 998.6 Sales 141.2 Adjusted EBITDA 25.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin. % 18.0% EBITDA 21.6 EBITDA margin. % 15.3% Adjusted EBIT 23.6 Adjusted EBIT margin. % 16.7% EBIT 19.8 EBIT margin. % 14.1% Leverage ratio** -0.05

* LMT adjusted EBITDA based on MacGregor's management reporting as part of Hiab Oyj from 2024 until 31 July 2025 and based on the consolidated accounts of the group from August 2025. All figures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

** The leverage ratio measured as net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA*.

MacGregor's Q3 performance as part of Hiab until 31 July and as part of MacGregor Group AB from 1 August*

? Strong operational execution, positive product mix and successful management of the cost base drives continued profitability improvement.

? Orders received decreased by 43 percent compared to Q3 2024 and totaled EUR 135.0 (235.9) million.

? The order book amounted to EUR 998.6 (31 Dec 2024: 1,035.5) million at the end of the period.

? Sales decreased by 4 percent and totaled EUR 193.7 (Q3 2024: 202.5) million.

? Adjusted EBIT increased by 45 percent and amounted to EUR 28.0 (19.3) million, representing 14.4 (9.5) percent of sales. The non-recurring items were mainly related to the separation from Hiab and cost associated with the acquisition of MacGregor.

? Adjusted EBITDA increased by 35 percent and amounted to EUR 31.0 (22.9) million, representing 16.0 (11.3) percent of sales.

? Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totaled EUR 16.5 (74.7) million.

MacGregor's Key figures as part of Hiab until 31 July and as part of MacGregor Group AB from 1 August*



MEUR Q3/25 Q3/24 Change Q1-Q3/25 Q1-Q3/24 Change 2024 Orders received 135.0 235.9 -43% 599.3 738.4 -19% 916.6 Order book, end of period 998.6 1054.9 -5% 998.6 1054.9 -5% 1035.5 Sales 193.7 202.5 -4% 628.3 597.6 5% 795.7 Adjusted EBITDA 31.0 22.9 35% 89.9 63.5 42% 89.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 16.0% 11.3% 14.3% 10.6% 11.2% EBITDA 27.3 22.8 19% 81.7 32.3 153% 58.7 EBITDA margin, % 14.1% 11.3% 13.0% 5.4% 7.4% Adjusted EBIT 28.0 19.3 45% 78.0 52.1 50% 73.8 Adjusted EBIT margin, % 14.4% 9.5% 12.4% 8.7% 9.3% EBIT 24.3 19.2 26% 59.8 20.8 187% -156.6 EBIT margin, % 12.5% 9.5% 9.5% 3.5% -19.7% Cash flow from operations 16.5 74.7 -78% 64.3 97.5 -34% 135.4 Net interest bearing debt, end of period -6.0 -6.0 Leverage ratio *** -0.05

* Based on MacGregor's management reporting as part of Hiab Oyj from 2024 until 31 July 2025 and based on the consolidated accounts of the group from August 2025. All figures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

** At the end of the period.

*** The leverage ratio measured as net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA*.

MacGregors's CEO Jonas Gustavsson:

Strong profitability in an uncertain market environment

"I am pleased with our performance in the quarter, where we delivered an adjusted EBIT of EUR 28 million, corresponding to a 14 percent margin. Solid operational execution, a favorable product mix, and effective cost management drove the strong result across the business. In Offshore, it is encouraging to see that the actions taken have yielded improved operational and financial performance.

We continue to operate in an uncertain market affected by geopolitical and trade tensions, However, growing freight volumes and fleet renewal remain solid long-term drivers. While our order intake decreased from the strong comparison period, our order book of EUR 999 million provides good visibility for the years ahead.

The third quarter of 2025 marked the beginning of our new era as a standalone company.

Our ambition is to be the leading provider of maritime cargo and load-handling solutions. We have introduced a new organization to strengthen our capabilities and enable us to deliver on our targets. Overall, we are entering this new era with high ambitions, clear plans and full of energy."



Please find the full interim report attached.

The interim report for the period October-December 2025 will be published on 27 February 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Joakim Andersson, CFO, MacGregor

joakim.andersson@macgregor.com, tel. +46 706126124



Kirsi Varkemaa, Communications Director, MacGregor

ext.kirsi.varkemaa@macgregor.com, tel. +358 505222600

About MacGregor

MacGregor enables sustainable global maritime and offshore operations by maximising efficiency in cargo and load handling. With decades of experience, a global presence, and a strong portfolio of innovative technologies and services, MacGregor creates lifetime value to its customers.

MacGregor solutions are designed to perform with the sea, helping the customers enhance safety, reduce environmental impact, and optimise operational efficiency from newbuilding to upgrades and modernisations.

In 2024, MacGregor's sales totalled approximately EUR 800 million, and it employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries. www.macgregor.com