Prisjakt Group AB (publ): Q3 Interim Report: Solid Progress and Strengthened Efficiency

Prisjakt Group AB (publ) announces its first interim report as a consolidated group following the acquisition of Prisjakt Sverige AB and its subsidiaries at the end of the second quarter. Prisjakt Group AB (publ) reports strong revenue growth and profitability for the third quarter of 2025. Net revenue for the period July to September amounted to SEK 115.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 39.2%. The results reflect solid operational performance and continued efficiency following the Group's strategic restructuring during the first half of the year. As part of its continued development under new ownership, the company has initiated early preparatory work to ensure readiness for potential opportunities, which may at some point include a possible stock exchange listing.

July - September 2025

Total Net revenue amounted to SEK 115.5 million.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 45.3 million, corresponding to EBITDA margin of 39.2%.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 27.4 million.

The equity ratio amounted to 29.8%, reflecting the Group's new capital structure following the acquisition and bond financing.

10 February - 30 September 2025

Total Net revenue amounted to SEK 135.8 million.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 45.2 million, corresponding to EBITDA margin of 33.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 50.4 million.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 24.3 million.

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 32.3 million.

The equity ratio amounted to 29.8%.

Significant Events During 10 February - 30 September 2025

On 22 May 2025, the Parent Company issued a 4-year bond with a nominal value of SEK 300 million.

On 13 June 2025, Prisjakt Group AB (publ) acquired 100% of the shares in Prisjakt Sverige AB, including its subsidiaries. The total consideration transferred amounted to SEK 482.5 million.

In June 2025, the Group recognised one-off costs of SEK 5.1 million related to organisational restructuring and transaction costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of Prisjakt Sverige AB and its subsidiaries. No such items were recognised in the third quarter, and EBITDA therefore equals adjusted EBITDA for the period.



Peter Greberg, CEO, comments:

"The third quarter of 2025 was a strong period for Prisjakt. We delivered solid growth, maintained firm cost control, and operated efficiently with a wellbalanced organization. This resulted in a robust financial outcome and strengthened our position heading into the final stretch of the year."



The interim report is attached to this press release. This information is such that Prisjakt Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, on November 14, 2025, at 09:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Greberg

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: peter.greberg@prisjakt.nu

Phone: +46 706 16 13 71

Petra Stebner Jerleke

Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: petra.stebner@prisjakt.nu

Phone: +46 734 44 19 47