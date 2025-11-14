Anzeige
Freitag, 14.11.2025
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
WKN: 899827 | ISIN: FI0009005870 | Ticker-Symbol: K34
Tradegate
14.11.25 | 09:07
83,25 Euro
+1,71 % +1,40
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2025 08:45 Uhr
Konecranes Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Konecranes upgrades its profitability guidance for 2025

KONECRANES PLC INSIDE INFORMATION NOVEMBER 14, 2025 at 9.45 EET

Inside information, profit warning: Konecranes upgrades its profitability guidance for 2025

Konecranes upgrades its profitability guidance for 2025 as the comparable EBITA margin is expected to be higher than initially estimated. The company's performance and execution have continued strong. Additionally, efficient cost management has supported profitability, and the timing-related tailwind from the tariffs has continued in the fourth quarter.

As a result, Konecranes expects its full-year 2025 comparable EBITA margin to improve compared to the previous year. In 2024, Konecranes' net sales totalled EUR 4,227.0 million, and the comparable EBITA margin was 13.1%. Previously the company had expected its comparable EBITA margin to remain approximately on the same level or to improve.

Updated financial guidance for 2025

Konecranes expects net sales to remain approximately on the same level in 2025 compared to 2024. Konecranes expects the full-year 2025 comparable EBITA margin to improve from 2024.

Previous financial guidance for 2025 (issued on February 7, 2025):

Konecranes expects net sales to remain approximately on the same level in 2025 compared to 2024. Konecranes expects the full-year 2025 comparable EBITA margin to remain approximately on the same level or to improve from 2024.

KONECRANES PLC
Linda Häkkilä
Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION
Linda Häkkilä,
Vice President, Investor Relations,
tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That's why, with around 16,500 professionals in over 50 countries, Konecranes is trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs. In 2024, Group sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.konecranes.com


