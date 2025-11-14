TalkPool AG: 25Q3 Interim Report Jan-Sep 2025 for Talkpool

The quarter in brief

July - September 2025

Net Sales of EUR 4 330 thousand, an increase of 4.9 % (compared to EUR 4 128 thousand in Q3 2024)

EBITDA of EUR 597 thousand (523 thousand) and EBITDA margin of 13.8 % (12.7 %)

EBIT of EUR 549 thousand (480 thousand) and EBIT margin of 12.6 % (11.6 %)

Net Earnings After Tax of EUR 363 thousand (147 thousand) and net EAT margin of 8.4 % (3.6 %)

January - September 2025

Net Sales of EUR 12 763 thousand, an increase of 8.3 % (compared to EUR 11 786 in Q3 2024)

EBITDA of EUR 1 556 thousand (1 328 thousand) and EBITDA margin of 12.2 % (11.3 %)

EBIT of EUR 1 425 thousand (1 198 thousand) and EBIT margin of 11.2 % (10.2 %)

Net Earnings After Tax of EUR 870 thousand (463 thousand) and net EAT margin of 6.8 % (3.9 %)

July - September key developments

Continued strong top-line growth and stable profitability, despite significant investments and a weak US dollar.

Debt was reduced, and equity was strengthened following the conversion of a convertible loan into shares.

Talkpool's share options scheme was "in the money" on the 1 st of July 2025

of July 2025 Substantial increase in business opportunities and several new customer agreements.

Strategic breakthrough in the United States as a frame agreement was signed with Nokia USA for the provision of radiation measurement services for T-Mobile's U.S. 5G stand-alone network.

a frame agreement was signed with Nokia USA for the provision of radiation measurement services for T-Mobile's U.S. 5G stand-alone network. Frame agreement signed with Huawei for the distribution of ICT communication and smart solar solutions across the Caribbean and Latin America .

for the distribution of ICT communication and smart solar solutions across the Caribbean and Latin America New maintenance agreements, remote optimization services contract and a new consulting agreement for Indonesia signed with Huawei .

with Huawei Advancing preparations to deliver classified telecom network services in Sweden.

Management Comments

The third quarter of 2025 marked a return to strong profitability and continued top-line growth for Talkpool. Revenues increased to EUR 4 330 thousand, up 3.0% from Q2 2025 and 4.9% year-on-year compared with Q3 2024. The increase was mainly driven by expanding service volumes in the Americas and the first revenues from new framework agreements in Pakistan.

Margin recovery despite increased investments in future growth

Gross profit improved to EUR 1 160 thousand, corresponding to a gross margin of 26.7%, up from 24.3% in Q2 2025 and on par with Q3 2024. The recovery was driven by operational stabilization after the strong hiring and investment phase in Q2, as well as improved utilization rates in remote-service operations.

EBITDA rose sharply to EUR 597 thousand (13.8%) from EUR 337 thousand (8.0%) in the previous quarter and EUR 523 thousand (12.7%) a year earlier. EBIT increased to EUR 549 thousand, equal to a 13 % EBIT margin, confirming the group's ability to maintain profitability despite a cost ramp-up in 2025 to boost growth.

Net profit reached EUR 363 thousand, up 147% year-on-year. Cost discipline and efficiency gains offset continued FX headwinds and elevated SG&A linked to growth initiatives.

Regional development

Asia (Pakistan) : Operations expanded with additional contracts for maintenance, RF planning and optimization contracts. The local team is starting to deliver cost-efficient engineering capacity to European and American projects, positioning Pakistan as the Group's main production base.

: Operations expanded with additional contracts for maintenance, RF planning and optimization contracts. The local team is starting to deliver cost-efficient engineering capacity to European and American projects, positioning Pakistan as the Group's main production base. Americas (Caribbean & USA) : Business momentum remained high. The Americas region is racing ahead as Talkpool's largest market despite weakness of US$ and political turmoil.

: Business momentum remained high. The Americas region is racing ahead as Talkpool's largest market despite weakness of US$ and political turmoil. Europe (Germany & Sweden): Preparations continued for a new growth initiative starting in Q4 2025. The sales team is focusing on expanding network planning services in Germany and initiating business in Sweden.

Strategic progress toward Vision 2030

The quarter reinforced Talkpool's transition from a restructuring phase to sustainable growth under its Vision 2030 roadmap. The strategy combines organic expansion with selective M&A and a growing share of technology-enabled remote services.

The updated financial model maintains the 2030 targets of EUR 40 million in revenues and 14 % EBITDA, but now details three revenue streams:

Revenue stream 2025 E 2030 E CAGR Average Gross Margin 2030 E Field Services € 11.2 m € 14.7 m 5 % 20 % Remote Services € 5.8 m € 16.3 m 22.6 % 40 % Technology Services € 0.1 m € 10.0 m >100 % 60 %

The diversification from traditional field work toward high margin, recurring remote and technology services is expected to lift the average profit margins from 27% gross margin and 12% EBITDA in the first nine months of 2025.

Outlook

Talkpool expects continued revenue growth in Q4 2025, supported by ramp-ups in Pakistan and high volumes in the Americas. Margins are expected to stay stable despite investments, with gradual margin improvements from 2026 and 2027 as utilization increases and technology services begin to contribute more meaningfully.

Despite currency volatility and short-term cost pressures, management reaffirms all medium- and long-term financial targets. With a scalable operating model, a growing portfolio of recurring contracts, and accelerating technology adoption, Talkpool remains on track to deliver profitable, cash-generative growth in line with its Vision 2030 plan.

Important events after the 30th of September 2025

There have been no major events after the reporting period.

This report contains insider information that Talkpool AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 am CET on Friday the 14th of November 2025