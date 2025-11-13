The Metals Company Announces Third Quarter 2025 Corporate Update

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or the "Company"), a leading developer of the world's largest resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today provided a corporate update and third quarter results for the period ending September 30, 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Total cash of approximately $115.6 million at September 30, 2025

$11.5 million cash used in operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2025

Operating loss of $55.4 million, net loss of $184.5 million and net loss per share of $0.46 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. During the quarter, results were primarily affected by non-cash and non-recurring items, including share-based compensation impacted by one-time grants, fair value changes in the royalty and warrant liabilities, and the recognition of warrant costs associated with updated sponsorship agreements.



TMC Chairman and CEO Gerard Barron, commented: "The completion of our Pre-Feasibility Study and Initial Assessment comes amid a surge of public and private investment into critical minerals, energy and defense supply chains. These studies mark a major milestone for TMC, providing the foundation for the strategic and policy engagements now taking shape around this once-in-a-generation opportunity. We come to these engagements from a position of strength, with $121 million of cash currently on the balance sheet following warrant exercises after quarter end and total ?liquidity today ?of ?$165 million, ?including ?undrawn credit facilities-so we've no need to come to the public markets anytime soon.

Despite the recent U.S. government shutdown, we've continued to see clear signals of support for our vision of responsibly unlocking critical minerals from the deep sea. I'm encouraged by reports that NOAA's proposed consolidated application rule is now under White House review - a measure that would streamline and consolidate the seabed mineral exploration and commercial recovery permitting process, bringing greater regulatory clarity to this industry. And with last week's announcement by the USGS adding copper to the nation's list of critical minerals, all four of our metals are now officially recognized as critical to the U.S. economy and national security.

Onshore, our development team continues to innovate, and I'm proud that we've successfully produced battery-grade manganese sulfate from a nodule-derived manganese silicate product in bench-scale trials - further evidence of our ability to deliver the materials that modern industries demand. As the planet's largest source of manganese, polymetallic nodules hold vast potential to supply sectors from steelmaking and infrastructure to energy, defense and automotive manufacturing, where we're seeing automakers increasingly pivot toward manganese-rich cathode chemistries for next-generation EVs.

On the environmental front, our pioneering research program has built an unmatched dataset that continues to demonstrate that many of the concerns raised about the impacts of collecting polymetallic nodules are overstated. The data and validated models show that, at commercial scale, the impacts throughout the water column will be minimal and manageable. This growing body of science gives me great confidence that we can deliver the metals society needs with responsibility and transparency at every step."

Operational Highlights

TMC Releases Two Economic Studies with Combined NPV of $23.6B and Declares World-First Nodule Reserves

On August 4, TMC announced the publication of two technical economic assessments prepared in accordance with Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K highlighting a total combined project value of $23.6 billion, showing economic viability of its NORI-D Project and significant scalability across other NORI and TOML areas. The studies included a world-first Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for a polymetallic nodule project in the NORI-D area with a Net Present Value (NPV) of $5.5 billion, and world-first declaration of Mineral Reserves for a polymetallic nodule project with 51 million tonnes (Mt) of probable mineral reserves. TMC expects to start commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2027 if we receive a commercial recovery permit.

TMC Pioneers Process to Produce Battery-Grade Manganese Sulfate from Seafloor Nodules, Opening New Frontier for Potential U.S. Manganese Independence

In October, TMC successfully produced battery-grade manganese sulfate from its intermediate manganese silicate product during bench-scale trials at its partner Kingston Process Metallurgy's (KPM) operating facility in Ontario. North America remains almost entirely reliant on foreign sources of manganese, most of which is refined overseas. The planet's largest source of manganese, nodules hold significant potential to supply a range of key industries from steelmaking and infrastructure to energy, defense and automotive manufacturing, with many automakers moving toward manganese-rich cathode chemistries for their next-generation electric vehicles.

NOAA Confirms Full Compliance of TMC USA's Exploration License Applications and Begins Certification Process

On August 11, our subsidiary The Metals Company USA, LLC ("TMC USA") received notice of full compliance from NOAA on its exploration applications, and confirmation that TMC USA has priority right over both exploration areas. Both applications entered the certification stage in late July. The news follows earlier determinations of substantial compliance in May 2025, demonstrating a systematic regulatory process under DSHMRA.

Industry Updates

NOAA Sends Draft Seabed Mining Rule to White House to Streamline Process

On October 30, Politico reported that NOAA had sent to the White House its draft deep-sea mining rule that would consolidate the license and permit review process and provide for simultaneous issuance of seabed mineral exploration licenses and commercial recovery permits. The move followed an earlier stakeholder comment period which closed on September 5, 2025.

U.S. and Japan Partner to Develop Rare Earths from Seabed Minerals in the Pacific

On November 6, Reuters reported that the United States and Japan were partnering on the development of rare earths from seabed minerals located in the waters around Minamitori Island in the Pacific. The news highlights how the U.S. is moving with purpose to lead in the deep-sea minerals industry alongside key allies.

All Four Metals Contained in Nodules are now on the Department of the Interior's U.S. Critical Minerals List

In November, the U.S. Department of the Interior and U.S. Geological Survey released an updated U.S. Critical Minerals List where, among other changes, copper was added to the list. As outlined in our recent Pre-Feasibility Study, 17% of expected life-of-mine revenue is derived from copper. With this recent addition, all four key metals found in nodules are now on the U.S. Critical Minerals List.

Financial Results Overview

At September 30, 2025, we held cash of approximately $115.6 million. We believe that our cash balance will be sufficient to meet our working capital and capital expenditure commitments for at least the next twelve months from today.

We reported a net loss of approximately $184.5 million, or $0.46 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net loss of $20.5 million, or $0.06 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. During the quarter, results were primarily affected by non-cash and non-recurring items, including share-based compensation impacted by one-time grants, fair value changes in the royalty and warrant liabilities, and the recognition of warrant costs associated with updated sponsorship agreements.

Exploration and evaluation expenses during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $9.6 million compared to $11.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in the exploration and evaluation expenses in the third quarter of 2025 was due to the decrease in environmental studies costs and mining, technological and process development costs as the comparative period included costs associated with Campaign 8 which was completed in the first quarter of 2024 and nodule transport costs to the PAMCO facility in Japan.

General and administrative expenses were $45.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $8.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase primarily reflects higher share-based compensation costs, resulting from the amortization of the fair value of RSUs and options granted to directors, employees, and consultants during the third quarter of 2025, as well as higher consulting and legal fees. The increase in general and administrative expenses was partially offset by lower exploration and evaluation costs.

Following the release of two economic studies in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the fair value of the royalty liability was increased by $131 million, from $14 million to $145 million.

Conference Call

We will hold a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide an update on recent corporate developments and third quarter 2025 financial results.

Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations', approximately two hours after the event.

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is a developer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at www.metals.co.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

TMC the metals company Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS As at

September 30,

2025

As at

December 31,

2024

Current Cash $ 115,648 $ 3,480 Receivables and prepayments 1,566 1,851 117,214 5,331 Non-current Exploration assets 42,951 42,951 Equipment 597 771 Software development costs 2,082 1,928 Right-of-use asset 2,384 3,814 Investment 10,387 8,203 58,401 57,667 TOTAL ASSETS $ 175,615 $ 62,998 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 46,834 42,754 Short-term debt - 11,775 46,834 54,529 Non-current Deferred tax liability 10,675 10,675 Royalty liability 145,000 14,000 Warrants liability 13,730 912 169,405 25,587 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 216,239 $ 80,116 EQUITY Common shares(unlimited shares, no par value - issued: 408,855,173 (December 31, 2024 -340,708,460)) 638,853 477,217 Additional paid in capital 232,607 138,303 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,203 ) (1,203 ) Deficit (910,881 ) (631,435 ) TOTAL EQUITY (40,624 ) (17,118 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 175,615 $ 62,998

TMC the metals company Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024



2025 2024



Operating expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses $ 9,633 $ 11,813 $ 29,644 $ 42,339 General and administrative expenses 45,726 8,149 65,705 22,600 Operating loss 55,359 19,962 95,349 64,939 Other items Nauru and Tonga Warrant costs 4,977 - 38,056 - Equity-accounted investment loss 492 58 438 197 Gain on dilution of investment (2,967 ) - (2,967 ) - Change in fair value of royalty liability 131,000 - 131,000 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,852 ) (1,054 ) 12,818 (1,103 ) Foreign exchange loss 43 946 3,599 596 Interest income (1,339 ) (7 ) (1,505 ) (125 ) Fees and interest on borrowings and credit facilities 681 615 2,535 1,378 Net Loss and comprehensive loss for the period, before tax $ 184,394 $ 20,520 $ 279,323 $ 65,882 Tax expense 123 - 123 - Net Loss and comprehensive loss for the period, after tax $ 184,517 $ 20,520 $ 279,446 $ 65,882 Net Loss per share - Basic and diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.06 $ 0.75 $ 0.21 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 405,506,978 323,663,607 372,713,658 318,710,622

TMC the metals company Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2025



Common

Shares Preferred Shares

Special Shares

Additional

Paid in

Capital

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Deficit

Total

Shares Amount July 1, 2025 397,155,318 $ 606,246 $ - $ - $ 203,181 $ (1,203 ) $ (726,364 ) $ 81,860 Exercise of stock options 3,498,760 10,110 - - (7,989 ) - - 2,121 Issuance of shares and warrants under 2025 Registered Direct Offering, net of expenses 3,333,334 6,509 - - 461 - - 6,970 Exercise of Class A warrants 1,638,270 4,743 - - (4,743 ) - - - Exercise of Class B warrants 2,525,000 7,778 - - (2,778 ) - - 5,000 Nauru and Tonga Warrant cost - - - - 4,977 - - 4,977 Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes 704,491 3,467 - - (3,467 ) - - - Share-based compensation and expenses settled with equity - - - - 42,965 - - 42,965 Loss for the period - - - - - - (184,517 ) (184,517 ) September 30, 2025 408,855,173 $ 638,853 $ - $ - $ 232,607 $ (1,203 ) $ (910,881 ) $ (40,624 )

Three months ended September 30, 2024



Common

Shares Preferred

Shares

Special

Shares

Additional

Paid in

Capital

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Deficit

Total

Shares Amount July 1, 2024 322,241,883 $ 460,573 $ - $ - $ 125,300 $ (1,216 ) $ (594,264 ) $ (9,607 ) Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes 188,293 384 - - (384 ) - - - Shares issued from ATM 1,617,000 2,279 - - - - - 2,279 Exercise of stock options 84,720 130 - - (76 ) - - 54 Share purchase under Employee Share Purchase Plan - - - - - - - - Share-based compensation and expenses settled with equity - - - - 6,312 - - 6,312 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - 13 - 13 Loss for the period - - - - - - (20,520 ) (20,520 ) September 30, 2024 324,131,896 $ 463,366 $ - $ - $ 131,152 $ (1,203 ) $ (614,784 ) $ (21,469 )

TMC the metals company Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Common

Shares

Preferred

Shares



Special Shares

Additional

Paid in

Capital Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Deficit Total Shares Amount

January 1, 2025 340,708,460 $ 477,217 $ - $ - $ 138,303 $ (1,203 )

$ (631,435 )

$ (17,118 )

Issuance of shares and warrants to Korea Zinc, net of expenses 19,623,376 71,686 - - 13,432 - - 85,118 Issuance of shares and warrants under 2025 Registered Direct Offering, net of expenses 12,333,334 24,149 - - 12,548 - - 36,697 Issuance of shares and warrants under 2024 Registered Direct Offering, net of expenses 5,000,000 2,237 - - 2,763 - - 5,000 Shares issued from ATM 7,542,996 14,784 - - - - - 14,784 Exercise of Class A warrants 1,888,270 5,467 - - (1,690 ) - - 3,777 Exercise of Class B warrants 7,358,096 14,229 , , (6,579) ) - - 7,650 Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes 10,177,224 17,509 - - (17,509 ) - - - Exercise of stock options 4,210,884 11,563 - - (8,980 ) - - 2,583 Share purchase under Employee Share Purchase Plan 12,533 12 - - (2 ) - - 10 Nauru and Tonga Warrant Cost - - - - 38,056 - - 38,056 Share-based compensation and expenses settled with equity - - - - 62,265 - - 62,265 Loss for the period - - - - - - (279,446 ) (279,446 ) September 30, 2025 408,855,173 $ 638,853 $ - $ - $ 232, 607

$ (1,203 )

$ (910,881 )

$ (40,624 )

Nine months ended September 30, 2024



Common

Shares Preferred

Shares

Special

Shares Additional

Paid in

Capital



Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Deficit Total Shares Amount

January 1, 2024 306,558,710 $ 438,239 $ - $ - $ 122,797 $ (1,216 )

$ (548,902 )

$ 10,918 Issuance of shares and warrants under registered direct offering, net of expenses 4,500,000 7,447 - - 1,553 - - 9,000 Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes 9,078,432 10,869 - - (10,869 ) - - - Shares issued from ATM 3,251,588 4,866 - - - - - 4,866 Exercise of stock options 715,772 1,891 - - (1,428 ) - - 463 Share purchase under Employee Share Purchase Plan 27,394 54 - - (30 ) - - 24 Share-based compensation and expenses settled with equity - - - - 19,129 - - 19,129 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - 13 - 13 Loss for the period - - - - - - (65,882 ) (65,882 ) September 30, 2024 324,131,896 $ 463,366 $ - $ - $ 131,152 $ (1,203 )

$ (614,784 )

$ (21,469 )

