WKN: A3DUYP | ISIN: US45828E1047 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.11.25 | 21:57
1,010 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INTCHAINS GROUP LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTCHAINS GROUP LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2025 22:12 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intchains Group Limited Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2025 Financial Results

Launches New High-Performing XTM Mining Products to Support Revenue Growth in Q4 2025

Initiates ETH Staking with FalconX with Initial 1,000 ETH in Place

Acquisition of Proof-of-Stake Platform to Advance Cryptocurrency Staking Business

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) ("we," or the "Company"), a company engaged in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ("Q3 2025") and nine months ("9M 2025") ended September 30, 2025.

Q3 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue: Revenue was RMB9.1 million (US$1.3 million), compared to RMB60.3 million for the same period of 2024.
  • Income/(Loss) from Operations: Loss from operations was RMB41.8 million (US$5.9 million), compared to income from operations of RMB16.2 million for the same period of 2024.
  • Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies: The change in fair value of cryptocurrencies was a gain of RMB107.2 million (US$15.1 million) during Q3 2025, compared to a loss of RMB13.1 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Net Income: Net income was RMB74.4 million (US$10.5 million), compared to RMB3.2 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: Non-GAAP adjusted net income was RMB76.7 million (US$10.8 million), compared to income of RMB6.4 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Cash position: As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, deposits and government securities listed in short-term and long-term investments, in an aggregate amount of RMB473.6 million (US$66.5 million), compared to RMB541.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

9M 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue: Revenue was RMB184.7 million (US$25.9 million), compared to RMB207.6 million for the same period of 2024.
  • Income/(Loss) from Operations: Loss from operations was RMB21.0 million (US$3.0 million), compared to income from operations of RMB39.8 million for the same period of 2024.
  • Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies: The change in fair value of cryptocurrencies was a gain of RMB79.3 million (US$11.1 million) for 9M 2025, compared to a loss of RMB7.9 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Net Income: Net income was RMB78.7 million (US$11.1 million), compared to RMB38.7 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: Non-GAAP adjusted net income was RMB85.1 million (US$12.0 million), compared to income of RMB45.7 million for the same period in 2024.

RECENT OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Launch of New Mining Machines:
    • Tari Network ($XTM): a series of XTM mining products, including the high-performing XT BOX miner and XT CARD.
      • XT BOX is Intchains' first XTM miner, with a hashrate mode of 580GH/s±5%, a default hashrate power of 400W±5% and a default hashrate power consumption of 0.69J/GH, using algorithm SHA-3X.
      • XT CARD is an algorithm card to mine XTM, designed for Goldshell BYTE, Intchains' flagship Goldshell product that was first introduced to the market in March 2025.
    • $Alephium ($ALPH): AL CARD is an algorithm card designed for Goldshell BYTE to be used for mining of Alephium.
    • Following the launch of the XT CARD and AL CARD, the BYTE miner is now compatible for mining of $XTM, $ALPH, $DOGE, $ALEO, $LTC, and $BEL, supporting two different algorithm cards at the same time and enabling seamless switching of algorithm cards to maximize mining returns.
  • ETH Accumulation: As of September 30, 2025, the fair value of our cryptocurrency assets other than stablecoins such as USDT and USDC was RMB263.6 million (US$37.0 million), which includes approximately 8,819 ETH-based cryptocurrencies, valued at RMB262.8 million.
  • ETH Staking through FalconX cooperation: In July 2025, Intchains entered into a partnership with FalconX to optimize its ETH acquisition and enhance ETH yields, and has deployed a portion of its ETH holdings into yield-generating activities, including staking and liquidity provisioning, thereby enabling idle assets to generate incremental returns.
    • The Company's total units of ETH used in staking were 1,000, or 11.3% of its total ETH treasury holdings, as of September 30, 2025.
  • R&D Investments: Since the beginning of 2025, Intchains has invested approximately RMB64.2 million in the development of new mining machines series and the upgrade of existing models. Through these investments, the Company aims to quickly identify, assess, and launch altcoin mining machines in response to altcoin market developments, thereby driving revenue growth through a diversified and evolving portfolio of altcoin mining machines.

ACQUISITION OF A PROOF-OF-STAKE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

  • Intchains has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a Proof-of-Stake ("PoS") technology platform for $1.3 million from ECHOLINK Limited. The acquisition is expected to close in approximately 30 business days after the relevant closing conditions are met.
  • The acquisition of the PoS platform expands Intchains' business operations into cryptocurrency staking for both individual and institutional crypto investors, covering four prominent blockchains: Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), Manta (MANTA), and Conflux (CFX), positioning the company for growth in decentralized finance.
  • Upon completion of the acquisition, the PoS platform will become an independent offering under Intchains, operating with a new brand identity. Intchains intends to leverage both the newly acquired PoS platform and the FalconX platform to stake the bulk of its ETH holdings. This initiative forms part of Intchains' ETH treasury yield-generating strategy, enabling it to diversify ETH holdings and maximize staking returns.

Mr. Qiang Ding, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As expected, our revenue was impacted by lower sales of mining machines, as our flagship ALEO mining project, which peaked in Q1 2025, has transitioned into a stable stage, as market demand has gradually leveled off following the initial surge. Our quarterly performance is heavily influenced by cyclical volatility, a common dynamic within our industry, and recent results have been consistent with these factors.

Despite less favorable market environment, we remained focused on investing in and advancing the launch of new project-based mining products. We are excited to introduce our first XTM miner series, the XT BOX home miner, and an XT CARD for our BTYE dual-mining machine, further enriching our product lineup and reinforcing the synergy within our mining ecosystem. These XTM products have been well received by our customers, and we expect them to contribute to our top-line growth in Q4 2025.

While we remain committed to our long-term dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy to build our ETH treasury position, we paused the purchase of ETH-based cryptocurrencies during the quarter due to tactical funding allocation, and do not currently plan to resume in Q4. This decision reflects our disciplined approach to capital management in the current market environment. That said, we remain optimistic in the long-term digital asset appreciation potential and continue to explore opportunities to enhance ETH yields. As part of this effort, we made the strategic decision to stake the majority of our ETH treasury going forward. We took the first step by staking 1,000 units of ETH onto FalconX's platform. Additionally, following the completion of our acquisition of the PoS platform, we plan to take full advantage of this platform by staking the bulk of our ETH holdings on both platforms to maximize returns. We believe the launch of yield-generating initiatives building on our ETH position will enable us to generate additional return on our ETH treasury."

Reinforces Going Forward Strategy
Mr. Ding continued, "As we look towards 2026, our growth strategy is centered on key initiatives in both hardware and digital assets, namely, the development and sale of altcoin mining machines, as well as ETH accumulation and staking activities. We believe that the planned launch of our new DOGE mining product, combined with our ETH accumulation and staking activities, will position the Company for growth and enhanced financial performance in the coming year.

We expect to receive the test chips for our new Dogecoin mining machine in December. We are confident that, once launched in the first half of 2026, it will become a top-tier DOGE mining product, enabling us to compete effectively in the market and support revenue growth in FY2026. Our continued R&D investment in altcoin mining machine development remains the cornerstone of Intchains' long-term growth trajectory, and we remain dedicated to strengthening our industry leadership and expanding our market share. At the same time, we anticipate implementing both new and existing ETH initiatives to fully unlock the value potential of our ETH position and improve our overall financial performance.

The addition of the new PoS platform adds to Intchains' business portfolio, spanning the development of altcoin mining machines, ETH accumulation and yield-generating activities, and the development of Web3 applications. Excited about the growth opportunities in 2026, we look forward to accelerating increased participation and fostering seamless synergy in emerging blockchain ecosystems for our miner customers. As a versatile player in this innovative sector, we aim to drive long-term value for our shareholders."

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 13, 2025 (corresponding to 9:00 AM Beijing Time on Friday, November 14, 2025).

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

U.S. & International (Toll)+1 646-307-1963
China (Toll-Free)+86 400-030-0308
Hong Kong (Toll-Free)+852 800-960-994
Singapore+65 3159-1234

Webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast including accompanying slides may be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3bw4eom7/, or via the investor relations section of the Company's website https://ir.intchains.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, the replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Q3 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue
Revenue was RMB9.1 million (US$1.3 million) for Q3 2025, representing a decrease of 84.8% from RMB60.3 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to cyclical fluctuations in the market and softer demand for our products in this period.

Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was RMB18.2 million (US$2.6 million) for Q3 2025, representing a decrease of 6.6% from RMB19.5 million for the same period of 2024. Cost of revenue for Q3 2025 was impacted by impairment charges recorded against excess inventory of certain altcoin mining machines. Softer market demand led to lower selling prices for our altcoin mining products, resulting in lower gross margins for Q3 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were RMB32.7 million (US$4.6 million) for Q3 2025, representing an increase of 33.1% from RMB24.6 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher research and development expenses.

  • Research and development expenses increased by 64.5% to RMB22.7 million (US$3.2 million) for Q3 2025 from RMB13.8 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses related to preliminary research costs conducted for new projects.
  • Sales and marketing expenses increased by 18.4% to RMB2.4 million (US$0.3 million) for Q3 2025 from RMB2.1 million for the same period of 2024, primarily driven by higher promotion expenses, as well as the increased travel expenses.
  • General and administrative expenses decreased by 12.9% to RMB7.6 million (US$1.1 million) for Q3 2025 from RMB8.7 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was due to decreased professional fees, partially offset by increased depreciation expenses.

Income/(Loss) from operations
Loss from operations was RMB41.8 million (US$5.9 million) for Q3 2025, compared to income from operations of RMB16.2 million for the same period of 2024. The change from income to loss from operations was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenue and gross profit.

Interest Income
Interest income decreased by 43.1% to RMB2.4 million (US$0.3 million) for Q3 2025 from RMB4.2 million for the same period of 2024, mainly due to cash used to acquire ETH-based cryptocurrencies.

Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies
Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies resulted in income of RMB107.2 million (US$15.1 million) for Q3 2025, compared to a loss of RMB13.1 million for the same period in 2024. The substantial gain for Q3 2025 was primarily a result of an approximate 67.5% increase in the price of ETH during Q3 2025.

Other Income, Net
Other income, net was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million) for Q3 2025, compared to RMB2.6 million, for the same period of 2024.

Net Income
As a result of the foregoing, our net income increased by 2258.4% to RMB74.4 million (US$10.5 million) for Q3 2025 from RMB3.2 million for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
Non-GAAP adjusted net income was RMB76.7 million (US$10.8 million) for Q3 2025 as compared to RMB6.4 million for the same period of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Ordinary Share
Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share both were RMB0.61 (US$0.09) for Q3 2025 as compared to RMB0.03 for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Ordinary Share
Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB0.63 (US$0.09) for Q3 2025 as compared to RMB0.05 for the same period of 2024. Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

9M 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue
Revenue was RMB184.7 million (US$25.9 million) for 9M 2025, representing a decrease of 11.0% from RMB207.6 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to cyclical fluctuations in the market and softer demand for our products in this period.

Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was RMB108.2 million (US$15.2 million) for 9M 2025, representing an increase of 42.9% from RMB75.7 million for the same period of 2024. Cost of revenues was impacted by impairment charges recorded against excess inventory of certain altcoin mining machines. Softer market demand in Q2 and Q3 2025 led to lower selling prices for our altcoin mining products, resulting in lower gross margins for 9M 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were RMB97.6 million (US$13.7 million) for 9M 2025, representing an increase of 5.9% from RMB92.1 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increased general and administrative expenses and sales and marketing expenses.

  • Research and development expenses remained relatively steady at RMB64.2 million (US$9.0 million) and RMB63.6 million, respectively, for 9M 2025 and the same period of 2024.
  • Sales and marketing expenses increased by 20.3% to RMB6.7 million (US$0.9 million) for 9M 2025 from RMB5.6 million for the same period of 2024, mainly driven by increased promotion expenses and personnel-related expenses.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 15.7% to RMB26.6 million (US$3.7 million) for 9M 2025 from RMB23.0 million for the same period of 2024, mainly driven by increased personnel-related expenses, professional fees and depreciation expenses.

Income/(Loss) from operations
As a result of the foregoing, loss from operations was RMB21.0 million (US$3.0 million) for 9M 2025, compared to income from operations of RMB39.8 million for the same period of 2024.

Interest Income
Interest income decreased by 30.9% to RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million) for 9M 2025 from RMB12.5 million for the same period of 2024, mainly due to cash used to acquire ETH-based cryptocurrencies.

Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies
The change in fair value of cryptocurrencies was a gain of RMB79.3 million (US$11.1 million) for 9M 2025, compared to a loss of RMB7.9 million for the same period in 2024. The gain was primarily the result of an approximately 21.4% increase in the price of ETH during the period, in conjunction with an increase in our holdings of ETH-based cryptocurrencies by 3,117 units since the end of 2024.

Other Income, Net
Other income, net, was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million) for 9M 2025, compared to RMB2.8 million, for the same period of 2024.

Net Income
As a result, our net income was RMB78.7 million (US$11.1 million) for 9M 2025, compared to RMB38.7 million for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
Non-GAAP adjusted net income was RMB85.1 million (US$12.0 million) for 9M 2025 from RMB45.7 million for the same period of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Ordinary Share
Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB0.65 (US$0.09) for 9M 2025 as compared to RMB0.32 for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Ordinary Share
Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB0.70 (US$0.10) for 9M 2025 as compared to RMB0.38 for the same period of 2024. Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

About Intchains Group Limited
Intchains Group Limited engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://intchains.com/.

Exchange Rate Information
The unaudited United States dollar ("US$") amounts disclosed in the accompanying financial statements are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. Translations of amounts from RMB into US$ for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00=RMB7.1190 on the last trading day of Q3 2025 (September 30, 2025). No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) our goals and strategies; (ii) our future business development, formed condition and results of operations; (iii) expected changes in our revenue, costs or expenditures; (iv) growth of and competition trends in our industry; (v) our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products; (vi) general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; (vii) relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; (viii) fluctuations in the market price of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; gains or losses from the sale of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; changes in accounting treatment for the Company's ETH-based cryptocurrencies holdings; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which ETH-based cryptocurrencies are traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud, or other events leading to the loss of the Company's ETH-based cryptocurrencies; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of ETH-based cryptocurrencies associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the industry; and (viii) assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating Company's business, the Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted income (loss) from operations and adjusted net income (loss), as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, and adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all of the items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in Company's business and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited
Investor relations
Email: ir@intchains.com

The Equity Group
Lena Cati, Senior Vice President
212-836-9611 / lcati@theequitygroup.com

Alice Zhang, Associate
212-836-9610 / azhang@theequitygroup.com

INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
As of December 31, As of September 30,
2024
 2025
RMB RMB US$
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents322,252 259,483 36,450
USDC1,690 499 70
Cryptocurrency, current30,079 1,163 163
Inventories, net98,614 130,094 18,274
Prepayments and other current assets, net69,703 79,023 11,100
Short-term investments198,562 193,201 27,139
Total current assets720,900 663,463 93,196
Non-current Assets:
Cryptocurrencies, non-current148,790 263,568 37,023
Long-term investments20,569 21,647 3,041
Property, equipment, and software, net157,065 142,692 20,043
Intangible assets, net3,552 3,145 442
Right-of-use assets272 - -
Deferred tax assets28,942 40,105 5,634
Other non-current assets9,419 8,347 1,172
Total non-current assets368,609 479,504 67,355
Total assets1,089,509 1,142,967 160,551
LIABILITIES, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable14,847 5,428 762
Contract liabilities37,447 20,054 2,817
Income tax payable2,023 - -
Lease liabilities272 - -
Provision for warranty161 122 17
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities21,692 14,531 2,041
Total current liabilities76,442 40,135 5,637
Total liabilities76,442 40,135 5,637
Shareholders' Equity:
Ordinary shares (US$0.000001 par value; 50,000,000,000 shares authorized, 120,081,456 and 121,484,348 shares issued, 120,020,962 and 121,423,854 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively)1 1 -
Subscriptions receivable from shareholders(1) (1) -
Additional paid-in capital195,236 209,053 29,365
Statutory reserves51,762 51,926 7,294
Accumulated other comprehensive income3,777 1,038 146
Retained earnings762,292 840,815 118,109
Total shareholders' equity1,013,067 1,102,832 154,914
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity1,089,509 1,142,967 160,551
INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
For the Three Months ended September 30,
2024
 2025
RMB RMB US$
Products revenue60,305 9,145 1,285
Cost of revenue(19,508) (18,220) (2,559)
Gross profit/(loss)40,797 (9,075) (1,274)
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses(13,769) (22,651) (3,182)
Sales and marketing expenses(2,056) (2,435) (342)
General and administrative expenses(8,744) (7,615) (1,070)
Total operating expenses(24,569) (32,701) (4,594)
Income/(Loss) from operations16,228 (41,776) (5,868)
Interest income4,162 2,368 333
Foreign exchange loss, net(1,301) (1,407) (198)
Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies(13,089) 107,223 15,062
Other income, net2,581 2,633 370
Income before income tax expenses8,581 69,041 9,699
Income tax (expense)/benefit(5,425) 5,391 757
Net income3,156 74,432 10,456
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax(1,967) (1,882) (264)
Total comprehensive income1,189 72,550 10,192
Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation
- Basic119,961,032 121,253,311 121,253,311
- Diluted120,035,926 121,781,840 121,781,840
Net income per share
- Basic0.03 0.61 0.09
- Diluted0.03 0.61 0.09
INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
For the Nine Months ended September 30,
2024
 2025
RMB RMB US$
Products revenue207,590 184,733 25,949
Cost of revenue(75,700) (108,172) (15,195)
Gross profit131,890 76,561 10,754
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses(63,556) (64,243) (9,024)
Sales and marketing expenses(5,571) (6,702) (941)
General and administrative expenses(23,011) (26,632) (3,741)
Total operating expenses(92,138) (97,577) (13,706)
Income/(Loss) from operations39,752 (21,016) (2,952)
Interest income12,457 8,602 1,208
Foreign exchange loss, net(882) (1,949) (274)
Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies(7,906) 79,257 11,133
Other income, net2,845 3,001 421
Income before income tax expenses46,266 67,895 9,536
Income tax (expense)/benefit(7,550) 10,792 1,516
Net income38,716 78,687 11,052
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax(2,188) (2,739) (385)
Total comprehensive income36,528 75,948 10,667
Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation
- Basic119,921,672 120,740,661 120,740,661
- Diluted120,022,034 120,967,134 120,967,134
Net income per share
- Basic0.32 0.65 0.09
- Diluted0.32 0.65 0.09
INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months ended September 30,
2024
 2025
RMB
 RMB US$
Income/(Loss) from operations16,228 (41,776) (5,868)
Add:
Share-based compensation expense3,247 2,244 315
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss)19,475 (39,532) (5,553)
Net income3,156 74,432 10,456
Add:
Share-based compensation expense3,247 2,244 315
Non-GAAP adjusted net income6,403 76,676 10,771
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share
- Basic0.05 0.63 0.09
- Diluted0.05 0.63 0.09
INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
For the Nine Months ended September 30,
2024
 2025
RMB
 RMB US$
Income/(Loss)from operations39,752 (21,016) (2,952)
Add:
Share-based compensation expense6,981 6,427 903
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss)46,733 (14,589) (2,049)
Net income38,716 78,687 11,052
Add:
Share-based compensation expense6,981 6,427 903
Non-GAAP adjusted net income45,697 85,114 11,955
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share
- Basic0.38 0.70 0.10
- Diluted0.38 0.70 0.10
INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CRYPTOCURRENCY-ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
As of Quarter EndedCryptocurrency Approximate Number of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Original Cost Basis Approximate Average Cost Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency Lowest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter (a) Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Lowest Market Price (b) Highest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter (c) Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Highest Market Price (d) Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency at End of Quarter (e) Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price (f)
Unit USD USD USD USD USD USD USD USD
September 30, 2025
ETH 8,143 21,199,747 2,603 2,373 19,323,339 4,956 40,356,708 4,146 33,760,878
ETH-Coinbase Staked 676 1,954,713 2,892 2,617 1,769,092 5,444 3,680,144 4,778 3,229,928
Bitcoin 0.73 75,406 103,296 105,120 76,738 124,533 90,909 114,068 83,270
USDT&USDC 233,919 233,919 1 1 233,919 1 233,919 1 233,919
Others Multiple * 64,736 Multiple * Multiple * 16,485 Multiple * 31,184 Multiple * 22,238
Total 23,528,521 21,419,573 44,392,864 37,330,233
June 30, 2025
ETH 8,140 21,186,437 2,603 1,385 11,273,900 2,879 23,435,060 2,475 20,146,500
ETH-Coinbase Staked 676 1,954,713 2,892 1,521 1,028,196 3,172 2,144,272 2,725 1,842,100
Bitcoin 0.25 22,228 88,912 74,421 18,605 112,000 28,000 107,607 26,902
USDT&USDC 1,088,040 1,091,633 1 1 1,098,861 1 1,077,659 1 1,088,312
Others Multiple * 64,321 Multiple * Multiple * 13,524 Multiple * 24,183 Multiple * 16,606
Total 24,319,332 13,433,086 26,709,174 23,120,420
March 31, 2025
ETH 6,347 18,031,664 2,841 1,754 11,132,638 3,746 23,775,862 1,842 11,691,174
ETH-Coinbase Staked 676 1,954,713 2,892 1,914 1,293,864 4,065 2,747,940 2,017 1,363,492
Bitcoin 12.66 946,882 74,793 76,555 969,186 109,358 1,384,472 83,416 1,056,047
USDT&USDC 2,108,065 2,111,681 1 1 2,091,378 1 2,124,947 1 2,107,951
Others Multiple * 84,283 Multiple * Multiple * 33,817 Multiple * 94,121 Multiple * 37,553
Total 23,129,223 15,520,883 30,127,342 16,256,217
December 31, 2024
ETH 5,075 15,102,524 2,976 2,309 11,718,175 4,109 20,853,175 3,414 17,326,050
ETH-Coinbase Staked 627 1,800,713 2,872 2,487 1,559,349 4,450 2,790,150 3,701 2,320,527
Bitcoin 10.29 720,567 70,026 58,864 605,711 108,389 1,115,323 95,285 980,483
USDT&USDC 4,425,484 4,428,159 1 1 4,384,335 1 4,469,357 1 4,419,574
Others Multiple * 78,298 Multiple * Multiple * 30,694 Multiple * 101,589 Multiple * 69,389
Total 22,130,261 18,298,264 29,329,594 25,116,023
September 30, 2024
ETH 3,522 10,115,116 2,872 2,116 7,452,552 3,563 12,548,886 2,596 9,143,112
ETH-Coinbase Staked 627 1,800,713 2,872 2,290 1,435,830 3,926 2,461,602 2,807 1,759,989
Bitcoin 8.47 549,364 64,860 49,050 415,454 70,000 592,900 63,552 538,285
USDT&USDC 9,847,687 9,849,266 1 1 9,814,682 1 9,857,395 1 9,845,929
Others Multiple * 105,405 Multiple * Multiple * 36,415 Multiple * 72,441 Multiple * 53,661
Total 22,419,864 19,154,933 25,533,224 21,340,976
June 30, 2024
ETH 1,937 6,179,744 3,190 2,814 5,450,718 3,974 7,697,638 3,394 6,574,178
ETH-Coinbase Staked 480 1,301,108 2,711 2,954 1,417,920 4,243 2,036,640 3,645 1,749,600
Bitcoin 3.95 265,883 67,312 56,500 223,175 72,777 287,469 61,613 243,371
USDT&USDC 10,422,648 10,423,276 1 1 10,386,315 1 10,458,980 1 10,404,063
Others Multiple * 107,484 Multiple * Multiple * 54,226 Multiple * 122,435 Multiple * 64,202
Total 18,277,495 17,532,354 20,603,162 19,035,414
March 31, 2024
ETH 346 999,180 2,888 2,100 726,600 4,094 1,416,524 3,618 1,251,828
ETH-Coinbase Staked 479 1,297,687 2,709 2,236 1,071,044 4,341 2,079,339 3,842 1,840,318
Bitcoin 0.67 44,995 67,157 38,501 25,796 73,836 49,470 70,407 47,173
USDT&USDC 99,583 99,583 1 1 99,583 1 99,583 1 99,583
Others Multiple * 81,571 Multiple * Multiple * 67,814 Multiple * 124,481 Multiple * 91,346
Total 2,523,016 1,990,837 3,769,397 3,330,248

