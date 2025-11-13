Vaxart, Inc.: Vaxart Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Entered into an exclusive license agreement with Dynavax for the Company's COVID-19 oral pill vaccine candidate for potential cumulative proceeds of up to $700 million plus royalties

Completed enrollment of approximately 5,400 participants in COVID-19 Phase 2b trial with topline data expected in late 2026; Topline data from 400-person sentinel cohort anticipated in the first quarter of 2026

Reported additional supportive data from Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Company's second-generation oral norovirus vaccine constructs, demonstrating potential for improved protection against infection; Company continues to explore partnership opportunities

Cash, cash equivalents and investments of $28.8 million as of September 30, 2025; Current runway extended into second quarter of 2027

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT) ("Vaxart or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant pill vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced its business update and financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

"Our commitment at Vaxart is to advance the science of our novel, oral vaccine platform," said Steven Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Vaxart. "The collaboration agreement with Dynavax is an important step forward in realizing this goal as it both brings in a proven partner to the future development and commercialization of our oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate and enhances our financial position. Following the completed enrollment of approximately 5,400 participants in our COVID-19 Phase 2b trial, we are on track to report multiple datasets in 2026 that we believe will provide useful insights and a strong foundation of evidence that could further validate our platform."

"Additionally, we showcased positive topline results from our Phase 1 trial demonstrating that our second-generation oral pill norovirus vaccine constructs produced much stronger antibody responses than our first-generation constructs at various medical meetings globally. We continue to explore value-creating partnership opportunities for our norovirus candidate as well as our HPV and flu programs, which have demonstrated promising data in preclinical and clinical studies."

Recent Business Highlights

COVID-19 Vaccine Developments

In November 2025, entered into an exclusive, worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Dynavax Technologies Corporation, for the rights to the Company's COVID-19 oral vaccine candidate. Received an upfront license fee of $25 million plus a $5 million equity investment at a per share price premium to market pursuant to the terms of a securities purchase agreement. Dynavax will receive an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize oral COVID-19 vaccines based on Vaxart's delivery platform. Vaxart will retain full operational and financial responsibility for the oral COVID-19 vaccine program through the completion of the ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial and the subsequent End of Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); In addition, after receiving the results of the Phase 2b clinical trial, Dynavax will pay an additional fee of $50 million to Vaxart, unless Dynavax elects not to assume responsibility for continued clinical development of the oral COVID-19 vaccine program (in which case, the license agreement will terminate); and In addition, if Dynavax elects to assume responsibility for the continued development of the oral COVID-19 program, Vaxart may be entitled to receive up to $195 million in potential future regulatory milestone payments, up to $425 million in potential future net sales milestone payments, and tiered royalties at rates in the low-to-mid teens on potential future net sales of oral COVID-19 vaccines.



Vaxart completed enrollment of approximately 5,400 participants for the COVID-19 Phase 2b trial. Vaxart continues all work as planned with the per protocol follow-up of all participants dosed. Participants are being monitored for up to 12 months post-vaccination to assess safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy. Topline data is anticipated in late 2026. Data from the 400-person sentinel cohort is anticipated in the first quarter of 2026. As of September 30, 2025, the Company has received $125.9 million of cash payments associated with this award.



Norovirus Vaccine Developments

In September 2025, Vaxart announced additional Phase 1 data supporting the potential efficacy of its second-generation norovirus oral pill vaccine candidate. Research demonstrated that second-generation constructs induce robust increases in fecal IgA, which was shown to be correlated with protection against infection in the company's previous Phase 2b challenge study. Vaxart intends to publish the complete results of this study in a peer-reviewed journal. Data was presented at the 9th International Calicivirus Conference, World Vaccine Congress and IDWeek 2025. Pending a partnership or other funding, Vaxart expects to initiate the next clinical trial in 2026.



Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $28.8 million as of September 30, 2025. With the receipt of the upfront payment from Dynavax, Vaxart currently anticipates cash runway into the second quarter of 2027. The Company remains aggressive in exploring various strategies to extend its cash runway through business development partnerships and non-dilutive funding options, with the goal of achieving its upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones and maximizing stockholder value.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $72.4 million, compared to $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. Revenue in the third quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024 were primarily from government contracts related to the BARDA contract awarded in June 2024.

Research and development expenses were $75.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $15.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase is primarily due to an increase in clinical trial expenses related to Vaxart's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, partially offset by a decrease in preclinical, manufacturing expenses and personnel costs.

General and administrative expenses were $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Vaxart reported a net loss of $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Net loss per share for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.04, compared to a net loss of $0.06 per share for the third quarter of 2024.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart's development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart's first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Vaxart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2025

2024

(Unaudited) (1)

(in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,880 $ 25,229 Short-term investments

11,913 26,494 Accounts receivable

42,716 5,761 Unbilled receivable from government contracts

43,229 6,208 Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,456 5,407 Property and equipment, net

6,064 8,705 Prepaid clinical services, long-term

60,116 60,116 Right-of-use assets, net

17,097 20,404 Intangible assets, net

3,009 3,557 Goodwill

4,508 4,508 Total assets

$ 208,988 $ 166,389 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable

$ 53,075 $ 6,963 Deferred government revenue

64,828 65,400 Accrued and other liabilities

45,371 11,817 Operating lease liability

15,444 17,526 Liability related to sale of future royalties

3,514 5,758 Total liabilities

182,232 107,464 Stockholders' equity

26,756 58,925 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 208,988 $ 166,389 (1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of Vaxart, Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2024, included on the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2025.



Vaxart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Revenue $ 72,413 $ 4,933 $ 133,019 $ 13,515 Operating expenses:

Research and development

75,947 15,066 156,426 51,559 General and administrative

4,277 4,342 13,942 16,757 Total operating expenses 80,224 19,408 170,368 68,316 Operating loss (7,811 ) (14,475 ) (37,349 ) (54,801 ) Other (expense) income, net

(313 ) 413 (1,237 ) (78 ) Loss before income taxes (8,124 ) (14,062 ) (38,586 ) (54,879 ) Provision for income taxes

17 18 132 84 Net loss $ (8,141 ) $ (14,080 ) $ (38,718 ) $ (54,963 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.28 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 228,926,340 227,452,883 228,405,929 193,655,660

