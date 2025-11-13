Senti Biosciences, Inc.: Senti Bio Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Confirms Next Clinical Data Readout for Phase 1 SENTI-202 Study in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) at the American Society of Hematology Annual ...

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) ("Senti Bio"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and provided a summary of recent pipeline and corporate highlights.

"Our team is laser focused on driving SENTI-202 clinical development forward. With important milestones achieved in the third quarter, we continue to execute on our dose expansion phase and on enrolling additional patients with relapsed/refractory AML at the Recommended Phase 2 Dose," commented Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Senti Biosciences. "At the upcoming ASH Annual Meeting in December, we will be presenting exciting clinical data from additional patients with R/R AML who have received SENTI-202, showcasing continued efficacy, safety, and durability. This data will highlight the ability of our Logic Gate technology to achieve selective cancer killing and healthy tissue sparing, which overcomes a central challenge in the treatment of cancer. We are pleased with the progress made to date and look forward to discussing our expanded dataset next month."

DRIVING TOWARDS NEXT DATA MILESTONE FOR PHASE 1 SENTI-202 STUDY IN AML

Recently announced that abstracts detailing certain clinical and correlative results for SENTI-202 were accepted for oral and poster presentations, respectively, at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting to be held December 6-9, 2025 in Orlando Florida. At the conference, the Company plans to present updated clinical data from the patients included in the published abstracts, as well as additional patients' clinical data from a more recent data-cut. Senti will also host a live webcast during the meeting to discuss the results. Additional details to follow.

Details for the Company's ASH abstracts and oral presentation can be found here: Senti Bio to Present Updated Clinical Results of First-in-Class Logic Gated CD33/FLT3 Cell Therapy, SENTI-202, at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2025.

CONTINUED ACTIVITIES TO BUILD MARKET AWARENESS AND INCREASE VISIBILITY AMONG THE INVESTOR AND SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITIES

Participated in the Webull Financial Corporate Connect Webinar Series Biotech/MedTech event, as well as other key investor conferences, including the H.C. Wainwright 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference, the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Conference, BioJapan, and Chardan's 9 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference; and

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of September 30, 2025, Senti Bio held cash and cash equivalents of approximately $12.2 million compared to $48.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $10.5 million and $8.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The increase of $1.8 million was primarily due to an increase of $1.4 million in external services and supplies cost and an increase of $0.7 million in personnel-related expenses, offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in facilities and other costs.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $6.4 million and $6.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The decrease of $0.2 million was primarily due to a decrease of $0.7 million in external services and supplies cost and a decrease of $0.6 million in facilities and other costs, partially offset by an increase of $1.1 million in personnel-related expenses.

Net Loss: Net loss was $18.1 million, or $0.69 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company's wholly-owned pipeline comprises cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti's Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and document contain certain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding Senti Bio's growth, strategy, progress and timing of its clinical trials for SENTI-202; the timing of availability of data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of SENTI-202; the ability of any product candidate to perform in humans in a manner consistent with nonclinical, preclinical or previous clinical study data; expectations regarding the anticipated dosing of patients and availability of data from clinical trials, and the timing thereof.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

SNTI@jtcir.com

Senti Biosciences, Inc.

Unaudited Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,243 $ 48,277 Total assets 52,685 97,841 Total liabilities 44,564 47,086 Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock - 25,106 Accumulated deficit (344,105 ) (297,134 ) Total stockholders' equity 8,121 25,649