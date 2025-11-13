Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41GD8 | ISIN: US3493811034 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.11.25 | 21:59
34,560 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGURE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIGURE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2025 23:06 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering of Tokenized Stock

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. ("FTS") today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), relating to the proposed public offering of its Series A Blockchain Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Tokenized Stock"). The Tokenized Stock will not be listed on any legacy exchange, but will trade on Figure's alternative trading system and will be convertible into shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis.

The offering will be 100% synthetic secondary, and therefore non-dilutive to existing shareholders. The selling shareholders will sell shares of Class A Common Stock that will be exchanged for shares of Tokenized Stock which will be delivered to wallets on the Provenance blockchain. The number of shares of Tokenized Stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, as well as the completion of the SEC's review process.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contact
press@figure.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.