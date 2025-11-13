Digi Power X Inc.: Digi Power X Achieves Positive Net Earnings for Q3 2025 and Reports Strong Balance Sheet to Support 2026 AI Infrastructure Development Plan

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated May 30, 2025 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2025.

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digi Power X Inc. ("Digi Power X" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DGXX / TSXV: DGX), an innovative energy infrastructure company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (all amounts in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated). The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, have been filed and made accessible under the Company's continuous disclosure profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and are also available on the SEC's EDGAR website at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Q3 Highlights

Strong Working Capital Position - Significant balance sheet improvements led to a working capital position of $15.1 million at the end of Q3 2025 (Q3 2024: $0.5 million), representing an increase of 2,731% over the same quarter of the prior year.





Achieved positive net income of $0.3 million (Q3 2024: -$6.4 million), EBITDA* of $1.9 million (Q3 2024: -$2.5 million) and Adjusted EBITDA* of $0.8 million (Q3 2024: -$0.96 million) in Q3 2025, representing sustained profitability and efficiency of operations.





Expanded its inventory of Bitcoin (" BTC ") by 143% during the quarter, from 40 to 97 through the acquisition of BTC and its mining activities.





") by 143% during the quarter, from 40 to 97 through the acquisition of BTC and its mining activities. Continued to diversify the Company's cryptocurrency portfolio with the purchase of ETH during the quarter, bringing total ETH holdings to approximately 1,000 ETH as of September 30, 2025. Digi Power X's total digital currency position of $15.4 million, consisting of $11.2 million BTC and $4.2 ETH at the end of Q3 2025 (based on the Gemini exchange quoted pricing as of September 30, 2025) represents an increase of 213% in total digital currency position over Q3 2024 ($4.9 million).





Warrants outstanding as of September 30, 2025, of 2.6 million, as the balance at the beginning of the year of 8.8 million was substantially reduced by the expiration and exercising of 8.3 million warrants, partially offset by the 2.1 million warrants issued during 2025 to date.





The Company invested approximately $3.1 million during the quarter in capital expenditures and data center infrastructure support equipment, as compared to approximately $1.5 million in Q3 2024, commencing the transitioning of one of its facilities into an AI-Tier III data center. On a year-to-date basis, the Company has invested approximately $9.5 million in capital expenditures and data center infrastructure support equipment.





No long-term debts - Eliminated all loans payable and reduced accounts payable by more than $3.8 million since year-end 2024.





Strategic & Operational Updates

First ARMS 200 Pod Deployment Expected in Q4 2025 - The Company has commenced assembly of its first ARMS 200 Tier III AI data center pod during Q4 2025, with full activation expected in Q1 2026. This milestone, when achieved, will represent Digi Power X's first modular AI infrastructure deployment under its ARMS (AI-Ready Modular Solution) platform.





Load Study Approved for Additional 60 MW of Power in Upstate New York - The Company has received approval for a load study providing an additional 60 MW of available power capacity in one its New York locations, further strengthening Digi Power X's energy infrastructure to support future AI expansion across its U.S. sites.





First B200 GPU Cluster Deployment on Track - In partnership with Super Micro Computers, Inc. (" SMCI "), the Company remains on schedule to have its first NVIDIA B200 GPU cluster fully operational by Q1 2026, which will mark a major milestone in its AI infrastructure roadmap.





"), the Company remains on schedule to have its first NVIDIA B200 GPU cluster fully operational by Q1 2026, which will mark a major milestone in its AI infrastructure roadmap. Advanced AI Customer Discussions - The Company is in active discussions with multiple potential AI customers to secure long-term infrastructure contracts. Although discussions are advancing, there is no guarantee that any contracts will be finalized.





The Company expects to begin implementing its ARMS 200 platform in January 2026 across its Tier III facilities. This deployment will be the next stage in Digi Power X's AI transformation strategy, enabling rapid, scalable AI compute infrastructure at each operational site.





Increased Energy Sales Revenue - Energy sales grew 112% year-over-year in Q3, to approximately $8.7 million, monetizing power assets alongside core colocation services.





Operational Streamlining - Reduced cost of revenue and depreciation expenses by over $9.3 million compared to the first nine months of 2024, positioning the Company for improved margins ahead.





The Company continues to develop its retail compute platform, NeoCloudz, expected to launch in January 2026. Built on an SMCI enterprise-grade backbone, NeoCloudz is designed to provide developers, startups, and enterprises with on-demand access to GPU compute through a modern, consumer-grade interface. The platform will leverage Digi Power X's Tier III infrastructure, high-efficiency liquid cooling and low-latency networking architecture to deliver scalable, high-performance AI and HPC capabilities to users worldwide.





Alec Amar, President of Digi Power X, stated, "NeoCloudz was designed to democratize access to AI compute. We're giving smaller AI developers, research labs and startups similar infrastructure advantages traditionally reserved for hyperscalers."

Current Financial Position

Strong Liquidity Position - As of today, Digi Power X holds over $90 million in cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum and cash equivalents, its strongest liquidity position in company history.





The Company's approximate $90 million in holdings represents over 1/3 of Digi Power X's current market capitalization.





This robust liquidity positions Digi Power X to accelerate the rollout of its 2026 AI infrastructure development plan, which includes the planned deployment of high-efficiency Tier III AI data centers and expansion of the Company's critical power capacity across multiple U.S. sites.





AI Transition Plan for Existing Power Assets

As part of its ongoing transition from cryptocurrency mining to AI-driven infrastructure, Digi Power X has established a phased deployment plan across its existing power assets. This strategic roadmap reflects the Company's disciplined approach to scaling Tier III AI data center capacity while optimizing energy efficiency and returns. The following is an anticipated roadmap of the Company's power asset allocation towards AI-driven projects:

Q1 2026: 5 MW

Q2 2026: 15 MW

Q3 2026: 30 MW

Q4 2026: Total of 55 MW, with 40 MW critical load capacity





The Company currently has the following power available through its dedicated infrastructure:

Alabama site: 55 MW



New York sites: 141.7 MW

Total available power today: 196.7 MW

North Carolina (anticipated availability by 2028): 200 MW





2027 Operational Target: 195 MW total, including 140 MW critical IT load.

2026-2027 Outlook & Guidance

2026 Guidance

Blockchain Mining

Anticipated to be comparable to current levels.

AI Colocation (Tier III Data Processing)

Anticipated scaling to 40 MW of critical IT load capacity.

GPU-as-a-Service (NeoCloudz)

Deployment of 1,024 NVIDIA B200/B300 GPUs.





2027 Guidance

Blockchain Mining

Anticipated to be comparable to current levels.

AI Colocation (Tier III Data Processing)



Anticipated expansion to 120 MW Tier III IT load.

GPU-as-a-Service (NeoCloudz)



Target scale-up to 3,072 GPUs.





Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Digi Power X is transforming from a traditional compute operator into a next-generation AI infrastructure company. Our ARMS 200 pod, NeoCloudz platform and expanded power portfolio form a unified ecosystem capable of supporting AI customers at every stage, from startups to enterprise-scale deployments. We have never been better positioned to lead in high-density Tier III AI compute."

At-the-Market Financing Update

On May 30, 2025, the Company entered into an at-the-market sales agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners as sales agent (the "Agent"), pursuant to which the Company established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program"). During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company issued 310,130 subordinate voting shares in exchange for gross proceeds of $1,074,451, at an average share price of $3.46, and received net proceeds of $1,039,962 after paying commissions of $34,489 to the Agent.

Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that that its debt settlement agreement, previously announced on July 3, 2025 (the "Debt Settlement"), has closed. The Debt Settlement received final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange on November 6, 2025. All securities to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period from the closing date.

About Digi Power X

Digi Power X is an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops Tier III-certified modular AI data centers and drives the expansion of sustainable energy assets.

(U.S.$ in thousands except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30

2025 September 30

2024 Revenue from digital currency mining 3,373 9,779 Revenue from colocation services 13,475 3,637 Revenue from sale of electricity - 6,283 Revenue from sale of energy 8,685 2,490 Cost of sales (22,656 ) (17,177 ) Depreciation and amortization (5,341 ) (7,903 ) Gross profit (loss) (2,464 ) (2,890 ) General and administrative and other expenses (5,373 ) (2,262 ) Foreign exchange (2,077 ) 2,003 Gain on disposition of cryptocurrencies 675 271 Change in FV of loan payable and salaries payable (171 ) (20 ) Other Income - 14 Share based compensation (3,709 ) (750 ) Gain on revaluation of digital currencies 386 49 Operating loss (12,734 ) (3,586 ) Revaluation of warrant liabilities 955 3,682 Net financial expenses 8 (17 ) Net loss before income taxes (11,771 ) 79 Deferred tax (expense) recovery - - Net income (loss) for the year (11,771 ) 79 Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,829 (1,847 ) Revaluation of digital currency, net of tax - - Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year (9,942 ) (1,768 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

(0.31

)

0.00

Weighted average number of subordinate voting shares outstanding - diluted 38,432,690

29,929,917

* EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA - NON-IFRS MEASURE

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures and should be read in conjunction with and should not be viewed as an alternative to or replacement of measures of operating results and liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS. Readers are referred to the reconciliations of non-IFRS measures included in the Company's MD&A and in the table below.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the 3 months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024:

Three months ended September 30, 2025 2024 $ $ Income (loss) before other items 302,791 (6,412,344 ) Taxes and Interest (21,024 ) 4,467 Depreciation 1,594,993 3,887,362 EBITDA 1,876,760 (2,520,515 )