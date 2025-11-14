Anzeige
Freitag, 14.11.2025
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
14.11.2025
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 1.50 today

The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.50 as from today 14 November 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


