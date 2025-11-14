Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 1.50 today

The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.50 as from today 14 November 2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|18,870
|18,910
|12:00
|18,870
|18,910
|11:59
|Zeit
