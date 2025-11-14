Nokia Oyj: Nokia partners with Surge to bring affordable high-speed internet services to Indonesia

Nokia partners with Surge to bring affordable high-speed internet services to Indonesia

Nokia awarded multi-year deal to deploy nationwide 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) network across Indonesia

Nokia to deploy unique RAN and CPE solution for FWA delivering high-speed, low-latency broadband access in areas with limited fiber connectivity

Project supports Indonesian government's digital inclusion and affordable broadband initiatives

14th November 2025

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced a multi-year partnership with leading Indonesian digital and telecommunications solutions provider, Surge, to enhance the country's internet connectivity through an extensive 5G FWA network deployment in provinces including Java, Papua, and Maluku. The project will support the Indonesian government's digital transformation goals and its 'Affordable Broadband' initiative to bridge the digital divide by bringing connectivity to more citizens. Deployment will start in December 2025.

Nokia will support Surge's efforts to build a large-scale 5G FWA network based on the n50 spectrum band to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband access to its customers, leveraging Nokia's existing FTTx, IP and Optics infrastructure for backhaul and transport. Nokia has developed a customized, RAN and CPE solution for Surge, specifically for FWA use cases, delivering high-speed, low-latency broadband access, particularly in areas with limited fiber connectivity.

Nokia will also supply equipment from its industry-leading, energy-efficient AirScale Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio, its latest generation of Nokia AirScale Baseband combined with RRH (Remote Radio Head), and zero-footprint site solutions for unmatched coverage across multiple deployment scenarios. These solutions are powered by Nokia's energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, boosting Surge's network for maximum performance, efficiency, and reliability.

Surge will also benefit from Nokia's intelligent network management system, MantaRay NM, which provides a consolidated network view for optimal monitoring and management. The deal also includes deployment, maintenance, and support services that leverage AI for enhancing performance, efficiency, and safety.

Shannedy Ong, Director at Surge Indonesia commented: "This deal with Nokia gives us a platform to build a unique and best-in-class 5G network ready for the digital world that will bridge the digital divide and bring affordable connectivity to even more people. Digitalization will give our customers the best possible user experience."

Mark Atkinson, Head of Radio Access Networks at Nokia, said: "This significant new partnership will see us work collaboratively to deliver premium connectivity experiences and accelerate the digitalization of society in Indonesia. We have created a unique solution combining our best-in-class technology that directly solves the specific demands of Surge as they deploy 5G connectivity across the country."

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Surge

PT Solusi Sinergi Digital Tbk (IDX: WIFI), or Surge, is a leading technology company in Indonesia, focusing on digital transformation and telecommunications infrastructure development. SURGE has a robust ecosystem to meet the growing demand for connectivity and digital solutions in Indonesia.

SURGE's infrastructure portfolio includes:

Optical Fiber Backbone: Operating more than 6,900+ km of fiber optic infrastructure along railway corridors, with a 144-core capacity and bandwidth of up to 64 Tbps.

FTTH (Fiber-To-The-Home) Access Network: Covering over 1,500,000 fixed broadband connections with a utilization rate of over 60%, offering affordable service packages starting from IDR 100,000 for up to 200 Mbps

