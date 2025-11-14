A US research team has developed all-solid-state sodium batteries that retain performance down to subzero temperatures. The systems utilize a special chloride-based solid-electrolyte-coated cathode.From ESS News As lithium-ion batteries continue to improve in terms of both performance and cost, it is becoming increasingly difficult for alternative technologies to challenge the incumbent. However, interest in solid-state batteries, which promise better energy density and safety, has significantly increased in recent times. Similar to lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries store energy and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...