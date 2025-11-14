Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University: XJTLU enters ESI top 1% for chemistry research

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Essential Science Indicators (ESI) update in November, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University's (XJTLU) research in the chemistry field has entered the ESI Global Top 1%.

This means that the number of XJTLU's citations in chemistry, as indexed in Web of Science, is in the top 1% globally compared to institutions also publishing in this field over the past 10 years.

ESI is an analytical tool from Clarivate that surveys more than 11,000 journals from around the world across 22 broad fields of research. ESI evaluates the research performance of institutions, countries, journals, authors, and papers using metrics such as the number of papers published, citations received, and citations per paper.

In the field of chemistry, XJTLU has published 381 papers over the past decade and has accumulated 8,450 citations. For the University as a whole, 6,191 papers in the Web of Science have garnered 92,496 citations.

Within the field of chemistry, there are currently 2,179 institutions worldwide ranked in the ESI Top 1%.

Professor Li Yang, Associate Dean for Research at the School of Science, says: "Reaching the global Top 1% in chemistry reflects not only our achievements but also the strategic research initiatives implemented within our School of Science. We have prioritised interdisciplinary collaboration, invested in state-of-the-art facilities, and fostered an environment that encourages innovative thinking among our academic staff and students."

She says looking forward, the School aims to further enhance interdisciplinary collaboration, to "expand our initiatives in alignment with global trends and societal needs."

The School also plans to strengthen support for early career researchers to further cultivate the next generation of leaders in science.

This achievement comes after XJTLU entered the ESI Top 1% for the economics and business field in September.

With the addition of chemistry, XJTLU now boasts six disciplines in the ESI Top 1%, namely: engineering; computer science; social sciences, general; environment/ecology; economics & business; and chemistry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823281/XJTLU_lab.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xjtlu-enters-esi-top-1-for-chemistry-research-302615473.html