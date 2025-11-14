Anzeige
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
14.11.2025 10:55 Uhr
RN2 Technologies Appoints New Board Members, Announces Strategic Pivot Toward Digital Asset Finance Infrastructure

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RN2 Technologies, a listed company in Korean stock market (KOSDAQ: 148250), has officially declared a major strategic shift toward becoming a Digital Asset Finance Infrastructure company, following the appointment of new board members and an expansion of its corporate business objectives.

In a public announcement released in November, the company introduced new internal and external directors while adding a broad set of business purposes related to blockchain and digital assets. This marks a decisive transformation for RN2-from a traditional manufacturing and technology firm into a company aiming to participate across the entire digital-asset value chain. The initiatives include DAT (Digital Asset Treasury), digital-asset custody, institutional-grade prime brokerage, and stablecoin distribution, signaling a move well beyond simple blockchain adoption and into full-scale digital finance operations.

The newly appointed board consists of seasoned professionals, including a former director from Binance Global Exchange, an attorney at law with a background in traditional financial markets and fund management, and the former CFO of PharmaResearch. Collectively, they bring deep expertise in global blockchain markets, finance, and legal affairs.

A company representative stat ed, with the new board at the core, we aim to maximize synergy between our existing businesses and the new digital-asset financial infrastructure strat egy. W hile each director offers distinct strengths, they share a strong understanding of digital-asset markets and institutional financial services-an alignment expected to form the foundation of RN2's next-generation business model.

Following the extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December, RN2 plans to refine its digital-asset business roadmap and begin phased execution starting in 2026.

SOURCE RN2 Technologies

