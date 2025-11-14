Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Change of Auditor

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(the " Company")

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

The Board of Directors of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (ticker: FCSS) announces that it has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's new external auditor following a competitive tender process and a recommendation from the Audit & Risk Committee.

The audit tender was conducted as a result of the requirement for public interest entities to undertake an audit tender at least every ten years. The appointment will be effective for the year ending 31 March 2026 and the appointment will be subject to shareholder approval at the next Annual General Meeting in July 2026.

The Company wishes to thank Ernst & Young LLP for their services over the years and their continued support.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC Mike Balfour (Chairman) Alastair Bruce (Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee) via the Company Secretary FIL Investments International (Company Secretary)

The Company's LEI is: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75