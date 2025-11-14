Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
14.11.25 | 08:04
3,660 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5803,74011:48
PR Newswire
14.11.2025 11:12 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Change of Auditor

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Change of Auditor

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(the " Company")

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

The Board of Directors of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (ticker: FCSS) announces that it has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's new external auditor following a competitive tender process and a recommendation from the Audit & Risk Committee.

The audit tender was conducted as a result of the requirement for public interest entities to undertake an audit tender at least every ten years. The appointment will be effective for the year ending 31 March 2026 and the appointment will be subject to shareholder approval at the next Annual General Meeting in July 2026.

The Company wishes to thank Ernst & Young LLP for their services over the years and their continued support.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Mike Balfour (Chairman)

Alastair Bruce (Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee)

via the Company Secretary

FIL Investments International (Company Secretary)

George Bayer

Tel: +44 (0) 2079614240

george.bayer@fil.com

The Company's LEI is: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.