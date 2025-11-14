Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Outdoor Power Equipment Market Valued at $64.20 Billion Driven by Electrification and Rental Growth during 2025-2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report of Mordor Intelligence, the?outdoor power equipment market size?is valued at?USD 46.64 billion in 2025?and projected to reach?USD 64.20 billion by 2030, expanding at a?CAGR of 6.6%. Growth is being fueled by the transition from gas-powered tools to?battery-electric systems, as emission and noise standards tighten globally.

Rising demand from?professional landscapers, expanding rental services, and consumer interest in?cordless yard equipment?are further supporting adoption. Competition is intensifying as start-ups and established brands push deeper into?electrified and autonomous machinery?segments to capture emerging opportunities.

Emerging Trends & Developments:

Growth in Landscaping Services and Equipment Rentals

Large landscaping firms backed by private investors are increasingly standardizing their equipment systems to enhance efficiency and data management. Contractors are turning to flexible rental models that allow them to manage costs and access modern cordless tools without heavy capital spending. At the same time, the growing number of infrastructure and site-preparation projects continues to fuel the demand for outdoor power equipment and professional maintenance services.

Rising Interest in Home and Garden Care

As more people spend time at home, budgets are increasingly directed toward enhancing outdoor spaces. Homeowners are investing in lawn and garden care products, while rental services are becoming popular for those seeking high-quality tools without long-term costs. Younger consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, prefer easy-to-use, eco-friendly options such as cordless and robotic lawn equipment that simplify maintenance and support sustainable living.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Segmentation Overview:

By Product Type

Lawn Mowers

Chainsaws and Pruners

Leaf Blowers and Vacuums

Garden Trimmers and Edgers

Generators and Portable Power Stations

Others (Pressure Washers, Snow Blowers, Tillers)

By Power Source

Gasoline/Diesel

Battery-Electric (Li-ion, LFP, Solid-State)

Corded-Electric

Hybrid and Others

By End-User Segment

Residential/Homeowners

Commercial Landscaping and Groundskeeping

Construction and Rental Industry

Agricultural and Forestry Users

Municipal/Government

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

NORDIC Countries

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN Countries

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/outdoor-power-equipment-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Regional Outlook

The North America region maintains a strong position, supported by active home improvement trends and a mature network of landscaping professionals. Stricter emission norms are prompting a steady move toward battery-operated tools, while major retailers expand cordless product ranges. At the same time, the rental market is growing as both contractors and homeowners opt for convenience over ownership.

Europe's strong regulatory framework and affluent consumer base are driving a clear shift toward cleaner, quieter outdoor equipment. Consolidation among landscaping firms is boosting demand for integrated battery management solutions. Meanwhile, emerging regions like South America and the Middle East & Africa are seeing growing opportunities as infrastructure and tourism projects expand.

Explore Energy and Power Industry Research Reports: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/energy-power?utm_source=prnewswire

Outdoor Power Equipment Players

Husqvarna Group

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

The Toro Company

Techtronic Industries (Ryobi, Milwaukee)

Deere & Company

Briggs & Stratton

Honda Motor Co.

Stanley Black & Decker

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

MTD Holdings (Craftsman, Cub Cadet)

Globe Tools Group (Greenworks)

Chervon (EGO)

Positec (Worx, Rockwell)

Yamabiko (Echo, Shindaiwa)

Ariens Company

Bad Boy Mowers

Kubota Corporation

Snow Joe LLC

STIGA S.p.A.

Alamo Group (Turfco)

Maruyama Mfg.

Check Out Related Industry Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Distributed Power Generation Market: The distributed power generation market is categorized based on the type of technology used, capacity range, fuel source, connectivity, and end-user application. It includes renewable and conventional systems such as solar, wind, gas, and diesel-based units. The market also considers on-grid and off-grid setups across residential, commercial, and industrial users, spanning major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Explore Full Insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/distributed-power-generation-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Electrostatic Precipitator Market: The electrostatic precipitator market is divided by product type, design, component, application, and region. It covers systems such as dry, wet, and hybrid ESPs used across sectors like power generation, cement, waste-to-energy, and petrochemicals. The study also examines hardware, software, and service components across key regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Explore Full Insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electrostatic-precipitator-market?utm_source=prnewswire

About Mordor Intelligence???

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.???

For any inquiries, please contact:???

media@mordorintelligence.com????

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us???

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outdoor-power-equipment-market-valued-at-64-20-billion-driven-by-electrification-and-rental-growth-during-2025-2030--reports-mordor-intelligence-302615504.html