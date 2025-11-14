Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands, is pleased to announce that Heal Wellness has entered into a franchise agreement for Bradford, Ontario. This new agreement further advances Heal Wellness' franchise-driven, asset-light growth strategy across key trade areas in Canada. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/274503_ecfcf780e4d47b19_001full.jpg

"For Heal, our strategic focus over 2025 and into 2026 is to grow thoughtfully while building the foundation to become North America's leading smoothie bowl chain, defined by both our scale and the strength of our store-level economics," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Bradford is an attractive market for Heal. It's a fast-growing, family-oriented community within commuting distance of the Greater Toronto Area, with strong household incomes and a customer base that increasingly values health-conscious, convenient meal options. The town's mix of young families, active professionals, and students, combined with strong daytime and weekend traffic, makes it a compelling setting for Heal's fresh, on-the-go wellness menu."



The Bradford franchisee will plug into Happy Belly's established operating system and support platform, benefiting from a structured approach to market entry that combines experienced local operators with prominent, high-visibility locations. This model has underpinned Heal Wellness' recent momentum across Canada, where the brand has paired franchise expansion with disciplined real estate execution to shorten ramp-up times and optimize unit performance. As Heal grows its presence in communities like Bradford, it continues to strengthen its position as a leading smoothie bowl and smoothie-focused wellness QSR brand in Canada.

Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/274503_ecfcf780e4d47b19_002full.jpg

With 27 locations operating and over 168 in development, Heal's expansion contributes to Happy Belly's broader portfolio, which now counts 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations across emerging brands at various stages of development, construction, and operation.



"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada

Happy Belly 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/274503_ecfcf780e4d47b19_003full.jpg

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274503

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.