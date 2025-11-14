In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that the end of the Northern Hemisphere spring is creating favorable conditions for solar generation across key markets in the United States, China, and Europe.Seasonal forecasts through the end of the Northern Hemisphere spring point to favorable conditions for solar generation across key markets in the United States, China, and Europe, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Despite regional variability, particularly in China, utility-scale solar operators across all three regions can expect generally above-average ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...