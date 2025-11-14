Forecasted Heavy Rain Prompts Postponement of Compassion Center Coalition for Patient Rights Inaugural Hoedown to Dec. 13

Outdoor toy-drive event rescheduled to prioritize safety as Las Vegas faces 70-90% chance of rain on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / In light of forecasts calling for a 70-90 percent chance of rain this Saturday in the Las Vegas valley, Compassion Center's Coalition for Patient Rights (CPR) is postponing its Inaugural Hoedown and Operation Warm Heart toy drive to Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the same location and time.

The Hoedown, originally scheduled as a full outdoor experience with a live sound stage, bounce house, potato sack races, and family-friendly activities, relies on dry conditions to operate safely. With rain expected throughout key event hours and the added risk of slick roads and impaired visibility, organizers determined that moving the date is the most responsible course of action.

"We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, performers, vendors, and volunteers, and we share everyone's disappointment in having to postpone," said James B. Creel, organizer and spokesperson for the Compassion Center Coalition for Patient Rights. "However, it makes no sense to invite families to spend the day outdoors, enjoy food and drinks, and then send them back onto Las Vegas roads in heavy rain. Even a typical rainy day snarls traffic here - adding crowds and alcohol into the mix would be irresponsible. Safety comes first."

The Hoedown and Operation Warm Heart Toy Drive will now take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the same venue and during the same advertised hours. All planned programming - including live music, family activities, community resource booths, and the toy drive benefiting local families - is expected to proceed as originally envisioned with only slight adjustments and additions, weather permitting.

CPR emphasized that sponsor commitments and community support remain central to the event's mission.

"Our sponsors have been nothing short of extraordinary," Creel added. "Their support of patient rights, integrative healthcare, and local families doesn't change just because Mother Nature had other plans. We want to publicly thank each sponsor, vendor, and partner for standing with us as we shift to a safer date in December."

Organizers also stressed that postponing the event is about more than logistics; it is about protecting the very community they serve.

"This Hoedown is about bringing people together around compassion, inclusion, and wholeness," said Creel. "Rescheduling gives us the chance to deliver the experience our community deserves - with a proper stage, safe kids' activities, and a clear, dry trip home at the end of the day."

Updated event details - including confirmation of entertainment lineups, sponsor activations, and Operation Warm Heart toy drive information - will be shared on Compassion Center and Coalition for Patient Rights communication channels in the coming days.

Event Details (Updated)

What: Compassion Center Coalition for Patient Rights Inaugural Hoedown & Operation Warm Heart Toy Drive

New Date:Saturday, December 13, 2025

Time: 10am - Dusk

Location: Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 McLeod Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89121

Benefiting: Local families and the Operation Warm Heart community toy drive

Community members are encouraged to mark their calendars for the new date and to continue planning to bring a new, unwrapped toy to support families during the holiday season.

About the Compassion Center

The Compassion Center is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing and promoting integrative health and wellness in the local community. Through education, outreach, and support programs, the Compassion Center ensures every individual they touch has access to the tools and resources they need to live healthier, more empowered lives.

To learn more about Compassion Center, please visit: https://compassion-center.org

About the Coalition for Patient Rights

Coalition for Patient Rights (CPR) is a nonpartisan, patient-led advocacy network dedicated to ensuring that healthcare policy and practice remain centered on patient safety, access, and dignity. CPR advances reforms that remove barriers to care, protect civil liberties, and align regulation with real-world science-so patients, providers, and communities can thrive.

CPR's Five Pillars

Bring About Regulatory Change - Campaign for state and federal reforms that expand access to high-quality healthcare. Highlight the Inadequacies and Failures of the Current System - Call out restricted treatment choice and other systemic gaps that harm patients. Educate People About the Treatments They Are Given - Increase transparency about what's in medicines and how components may affect the body. Improve the Environment - Advocate for clean water and air as foundations of public health. Safeguard the Use of New Technologies - Ensure healthcare technology and data are used safely, accountably, and for patient benefit.

To learn more about Coalition for Patient Rights, please visit: https://coalitionforpatientrights.org

To learn more about the Coalition for Patient Rights' Events like these, please visit: https://coalitionforpatientrights.org /events

Important Contacts:

Contact: Sarah Schwefel - Executive Director of Fundraising and Advocacy

Email: sarah.schwefel@compassion-center.org

Phone: 702-350-1874

Events: https://coalitionforpatientrights.org/events

SOURCE: Compassion Center

Charity Hoedown (11 x 17 in) (12 x 18 in) (3)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/forecasted-heavy-rain-prompts-postponement-of-compassion-center-coali-1102462