The Ihma Dam solar project is South Korea's largest floating PV array located alongside a multi-purpose dam. The project features a resident-participation model allowing those living within a one kilometer radius to share profits from its power supply.The 47.2 MW Ihma Dam floating solar power plant has begun operating in South Korea. Located at the Imha Dam east of the city of Andong in Gyeongsangbuk-do province, the solar array is the largest floating PV facility located alongside a multi-purpose dam in South Korea. The dam is home to a 50 MW hydropower station, allowing the complex to now alternate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...