Freitag, 14.11.2025
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
14.11.25 | 08:04
4,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
14.11.2025 13:00 Uhr
140 Leser
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 13 November 2025 was 401.31p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

14 November 2025


