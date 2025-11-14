Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition says a new €2 billion ($2.3 billion) funding package is designed to accelerate industrial capacity, expand renewable deployment, and boost the country's long-term energy resilience.From pv magazine Spain Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition Sara Aagesen has unveiled a €2 billion aid package aimed at strengthening Spain's industrial value chain and accelerating the nation's energy transition. Primarily funded through the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Facility (RTRF) and partially aligned with the European Clean Industry State Aid Framework ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...