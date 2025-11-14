Get Ready to Find Your Holiday Glow with Yitahome's BlackFriday Sale

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, Yitahome invites you to Find Your Holiday Glow with a selection of exclusive deals. Discover stylish furniture designed to bring warmth, comfort, and elegance to your home. Whether you're setting the stage for festive gatherings or simply refreshing your space for the season, our thoughtfully curated, limited-time offers make it easier than ever to create a welcoming home while enjoying significant savings.

1. YITAHOME Slim Artificial Christmas Tree (15% OFF - From £83.99 to £71.39)

Featuring 250 warm white LEDs and 880 snow-dusted tips, this slim tree offers 11 lighting modes and effortless setup. Its hinged design and sturdy stand ensure a elegant, durable centerpiece for home decor.

2. Electric Fireplace TV Stand (15% OFF - From £299.99 to £254.99)

This electric fireplace TV stand features two storage cabinets, a spacious tabletop for your TV and media, and three adjustable shelves on each side-ideal for keeping your space organized while tastefully displaying your décor.

3. YITAHOME Coffee Table (15% OFF - From £69.99 to £59.49)

Maximize space effortlessly with this versatile coffee table, which includes an adjustable inner shelf and open side shelves. Perfect for neatly storing remotes, magazines, tech accessories, or office supplies, it helps you maintain a beautifully clutter-free living area.

4. YITAHOME TV Cabinet Stand (15% OFF - From £99.99 to £84.99)

This 65" LED TV Stand comes with remote-controlled ambient lighting with 5 colors, 6 modes, and ample storage for your living room or bedroom. The spacious tabletop accommodates living room essentials, while the interior easily stores daily items such as books, a PS5, magazines, mugs, electronic devices, and more.

5. Wooden Cats Wall Furniture (15% OFF - From £79.99 to £67.99)

This wall-mounted cat tree fulfills your cat's natural love for climbing, offering both fun and exercise. You can easily install it anywhere to complement existing cat furniture or a standing cat tree, creating an engaging play zone without occupying floor space.

YITAHOME's BlackFridaySale celebrates the joy of home with deals designed to bring warmth, comfort, and modern elegance to your festive season. The promotion is available exclusively on the YITAHOME amazon store, inviting you to explore limited-time savings and discover your holiday glow.

About Yitahome

Yitahome is a trusted furniture brand known for blending sophisticated design with everyday functionality. With a dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, Yitahome helps people create stylish, welcoming spaces they're proud to call home.

