Major new policy consultation reinforces the UK's leadership in advanced air mobility

Clear framework aligned to Vertical's 2028 market entry timeline

Vertical's Chief Engineer David King spoke on the CAA's "On Air" podcast about how partnership with regulators drives safe eVTOL certification

Vertical has received its Permit to Fly from the CAA and commenced 'Phase 4 Transition' flight testing

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical") [NYSE:EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today expressed its support for the UK Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA) recent publication of a policy consultation outlining the regulatory framework for commercial electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations from 2028.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251114293661/en/

Vertical's VX4 prototype ahead of starting 'Phase 4 Transition' piloted flight testing in November.

The consultation represents a defining moment for the UK's advanced air mobility sector, aligning with both Vertical's certification and market entry timeline and the UK Government's objective of enabling first commercial eVTOL services by 2028.

The consultation sets out regulatory requirements for commercial eVTOL operations, including pilot licensing, flight operations, vertiport infrastructure, and aircraft airworthiness. Importantly, it reaffirms SC-VTOL as the basis for type certification the high-safety certification standard first developed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and equivalent to those used by commercial airliners. This alignment between the CAA and EASA ensures a globally recognized, fully exportable certification pathway.

The CAA is leveraging existing aviation frameworks wherever possible covering pilot training, airspace management, and maintenance and reinforces safety as the top priority, while ensuring regulation must also support innovation and sector growth. This continuity provides predictability and confidence to UK manufacturers, investors, and operators and ensures that new eVTOL services will be integrated safely and efficiently into the UK's established aviation system and compatible with international frameworks.

Trevor Woods, Director of Regulatory Affairs at Vertical Aerospace said: "Clear and consistent regulation is critical to Vertical's industrial scale-up and the VX4's safe entry-into-service. The UK's rigorous yet progressive approach provides a de-risked pathway to certification and operations in 2028, ensuring we can scale globally with confidence while meeting the highest safety standards in the industry. We value the CAA's collaborative approach working side-by-side with industry to build a safe, efficient regulatory framework for the certification and operation of our aircraft."

This week, Vertical's Chief Engineer, David King, joined the 'CAA on Air' podcast to discuss how close collaboration between the regulator and manufacturer is accelerating progress toward safe, certified eVTOL operations. Vertical also announced this week that it has received its Permit to Fly from the CAA and commenced 'Phase 4 Transition' flight testing, the final stage of its VX4 prototype flight-test programme.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Its VX4 is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical TakeOff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including GKN, Honeywell, and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of the VX4, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Japan Airlines, GOL, and Bristow. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the statements, standards, projections, timeline and regulatory roadmap set out in the UK Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA) publication of a policy consultation outlining the regulatory framework for commercial electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations from 2028; the business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including certification and the commercialization of the VX4 and the hybrid-electric VX4 variant on any particular timeline or at all; as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, industry performance, the regulatory environment, and general business and economic conditions, and other important factors as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251114293661/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Justin Bates, Head of Communications justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com +44 7878 357 463

Samuel Emden, Head of Investor Affairs samuel.emden@vertical-aerospace.com +447816 459 904