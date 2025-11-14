Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Highland Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: HLND) ("Highland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that since September 30, 2025, the Company has issued 4,909,750 class A common shares through the exercise of warrants, resulting in gross proceeds of $736,462.50. The Company's current consolidated cash balance is approximately $875,000. The funds will be used to continue to fund the Company's exploration activities, the plan of arrangement for the spin out of Highland Red Lake Gold Corp. as announced on August 20, 2025, general working capital, and to identify new strategic acquisitions.

Ted Yew, CEO of Highland, commented, "We are extremely pleased to have the continued support of our shareholders through the warrant exercises. With the current treasury balance, the Company is well positioned to carry on its planned exploration activities at its Sy property and at the Red Lake gold district. As well, the Company is well funded to identify additional strategic acquisitions, minimizing any dilution to current shareholders."

ABOUT HIGHLAND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

Highland is a mineral exploration and development company. Its activities consist of acquiring and exploring, mining properties to enhance shareholder value as it proceeds with the exploration work on the Church Property among other mining properties it may acquire and develop.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward looking statements include but are not limited to statements about the plan of arrangement and spin-out of Highland Red Lake Gold Corp., exploration of the Sy property and Red Lake gold property, statements about the use of funds by the Company, and identification and completion of strategic acquisitions.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company has applied several material assumptions in making such forward-looking statements including that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that the Company will use the funds as disclosed, the successful completion of the spin-out transaction, the continuation of exploration activities as planned, and the identification of suitable acquisition targets. Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: market prices; continued availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions; risks relating to the mining industry; and other factors discussed in the Company's long-form prospectus dated May 9, 2025. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

