ACCESS Newswire
14.11.2025 13:50 Uhr
UJS INC: UJS Launches Safescan: Professional-Grade OBD2 Scanner for Every Driver

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / UJS, a tech-driven auto diagnostic brand, unveils Safescan-an enhanced OBD2 scanner blending smart sensing and ease of use, delivering reliable vehicle health monitoring for owners and pros with safety and reliability. The device supports a DTC database of over 45,000 fault codes and enables a faster complete scan in less than 1 minute. Plug-and-play, battery-free, no charging needed. Compatible with 9 OBD II protocols, supporting all 1996+ OBD2 vehicles (US/European/Asian) and 10+ languages. Compact at 8oz (236g), 6.1×3.43×0.94in, with 2.8-inch color screen. Operates at DC 9V~16V (-20C to 65C).

With access to a professional, in-depth DTC library, it avoids unnecessary repairs and identify underlying issues with the vehicle. Endorsed by top mechanics, it features I/M Readiness for instant emission compliance checks. Additional features:O2 sensor test, on-board monitor test, voltage test, freeze frame view, and a leak test for the vehicle's EVAP system.

Contact Detail

24/7 Customer Service: support.us@ujsgobal.com

Website

Product:https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FSCF9T68
UJS:http://www.ujsglobal.com

About UJS INC

UJS INC is a technology-driven company based in Sheridan, Wyoming, USA, specializing in automotive diagnostic tools. The company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions in the auto tech sector.

Media Contact:

Organization: UJS INC
Contact Person Name: Christina Swift
Website: http://www.ujsglobal.com/
Email: support.us@ujsglobal.com
Address: 30 N GOULD ST STE R
Address 2: SHERIDAN, WY 82801
City: SHERIDAN
State: Wyoming
Country: United States

SOURCE: UJS INC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ujs-launches-safescan-professional-grade-obd2-scanner-for-every-driver-1102471

