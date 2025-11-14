UJS INC: UJS Launches Safescan: Professional-Grade OBD2 Scanner for Every Driver

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / UJS, a tech-driven auto diagnostic brand, unveils Safescan-an enhanced OBD2 scanner blending smart sensing and ease of use, delivering reliable vehicle health monitoring for owners and pros with safety and reliability. The device supports a DTC database of over 45,000 fault codes and enables a faster complete scan in less than 1 minute. Plug-and-play, battery-free, no charging needed. Compatible with 9 OBD II protocols, supporting all 1996+ OBD2 vehicles (US/European/Asian) and 10+ languages. Compact at 8oz (236g), 6.1×3.43×0.94in, with 2.8-inch color screen. Operates at DC 9V~16V (-20C to 65C).

With access to a professional, in-depth DTC library, it avoids unnecessary repairs and identify underlying issues with the vehicle. Endorsed by top mechanics, it features I/M Readiness for instant emission compliance checks. Additional features:O2 sensor test, on-board monitor test, voltage test, freeze frame view, and a leak test for the vehicle's EVAP system.

UJS INC is a technology-driven company based in Sheridan, Wyoming, USA, specializing in automotive diagnostic tools. The company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions in the auto tech sector.

