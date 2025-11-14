Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider delivering turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks for multifamily and student housing communities, today announced that members of its executive and growth team will attend the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) OPTECH Conference & Expo, hosted at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada from Sunday, November 16 through Tuesday, November 18.

Elauwit's delegation includes:

Sebastian Shahvandi , Chief Growth Officer

Katie Hayward , Vice President of Marketing

Jordan Rubens , Chief of Staff

John Talifer , Business Development

Taylor Jones, President & Chief Technology Officer

The team's focus during OPTECH will center on building relationships, exchanging ideas, and exploring collaborative opportunities that advance connectivity, resident experience, and property performance.

"OPTECH brings together some of the most forward-thinking leaders in multifamily," said Sebastian Shahvandi, Elauwit's newly appointed Chief Growth Officer. "We're here to listen, connect, and contribute to the dialogue around technology that genuinely improves operations and resident satisfaction."



To celebrate the event, Elauwit invites OPTECH attendees to a stop by for a drink on the show floor. Drink cart hosted in collaboration with Cambium Networks.



Date: Monday, November 17

Time: 3-4:30 p.m PST

Booth: 269





About Elauwit

Elauwit is a national managed services provider that designs, builds, and operates premium broadband and property-wide WiFi networks for multifamily and student housing communities. With a focus on service quality, reliability, and measurable asset value, Elauwit enables property owners to deliver always-on connectivity as a modern amenity and a source of recurring NOI growth.

For more information, visit: www.elauwit.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274463

SOURCE: Elauwit Connection, Inc.