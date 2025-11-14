TCL Brings Massive Black Friday Savings on Its Latest Projectors

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, TCL is making big-screen entertainment more accessible than ever. From November 20 to December 1, enjoy up to 35% off on a range of smart projectors designed for every lifestyle - whether you're in a dorm, a living room, or the great outdoors.

TCL C1: Compact & Smart, Perfect for Small Spaces - Black Friday Special Offer $179.99

Ideal for young users on a budget, the TCL C1 delivers premium 1080P picture quality and Dolby Audio at an unbeatable price. With a 285° adjustable gimbal, it projects freely in tight spaces-dorms, lofts, or even bedside-while Google TV and auto-setup features make it effortlessly smart. Big cinema, small budget.

TCL A1s: Immersive Audio-Visual, Made for Movie Nights - Black Friday Special Offer $319.99

Step up your home entertainment with the TCL A1s, the mid-range king of picture and sound. Featuring Dolby Digital Plus audio, dual 8W speakers, and TrueHue AI-enhanced visuals, it brings cinematic immersion to larger living rooms, bedrooms, or cozy backyard setups - perfect for those who refuse to compromise on quality.

TCL PlayCube: Portable Power, Ready for Anywhere - Black Friday Special Offer $569.99

Style meets mobility with the TCL PlayCube-the only TCL projector with a built-in battery. Its unique cube design rotates 90°, while 750 lumens brightness and built-in Netflix let you enjoy movies outdoors, across rooms, or under the stars. True go-anywhere cinema, no cords attached.

Don't just watch - immerse. This Black Friday, choose the TCL projector made for you.

About TCL Projector

TCL Projector, as a newly strategic product line of TCL Corporation, combines years of expertise in display technology to offer high-performance, intelligent, and portable projection solutions worldwide.

With industry-leading display technologies, TCL PROJECTOR delivers exceptional image quality for immersive audiovisual experiences anytime, anywhere. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/projectors

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

tclpress@tcl.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823397/Black_Friday_V2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-brings-massive-black-friday-savings-on-its-latest-projectors-302615654.html