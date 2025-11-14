Medlaw Publishing: New Federal Filings Ask Whether Key SEC, Treasury, and DOJ Documents Omitted From PROMESA Hearings Could Have Influenced the 2016 Congressional Vote

Whistleblower urges reporters and policymakers to examine public RICO filings citing HR 1049's findings and a Treasury-SEC memo questioning the 2013 PREPA bond issuance.

MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Federal whistleblower Richard R. Lawless has submitted new filings highlighting federal documents that do not appear to have been referenced during the 2016 PROMESA hearings, despite containing substantial risk information relevant to Puerto Rico's financial collapse. These materials, incorporated into a public set of civil RICO allegations now available on the PROMESA Title III docket, raise significant questions for policymakers, investors, and financial analysts.

Central to the filings are two key documents:

1. HR 1049 (2015 House Natural Resources Committee Report)

The report - an official congressional document - described Puerto Rico's electric utility finances citing refinancing cycles, distressed revenue structures, and internal financial warnings that predated PROMESA.

2. A 22-Page Treasury-SEC Email from 2013

Authored within the Treasury Department and shared with the SEC, the communication raised internal concerns that the 2013 PREPA bond issuance may not have fully reflected known risk factors. These included uncollectible receivables, revenue instability, and questions regarding the clarity of the offering materials. The 2013 bond issue later defaulted within approximately two years.

A Key Question Raised in the Filings

"If federal agencies possessed these documents prior to the PROMESA hearings, why were they not presented-and would the PROMESA vote have proceeded as it did if they had been?"

Lawless emphasized that the filings do not assert conclusions but call for independent examination by oversight bodies.

"Given the scale of the documents now in the public domain, I strongly encourage reporters, policymakers, and analysts to review the docketed RICO materials themselves," Lawless said. "Every referenced document is publicly accessible."

Potential Impact Identified by Analysts

Analysts reviewing the filings note that:

HR 1049's language does not appear in public PROMESA hearing transcripts;

The Treasury-SEC memo does not appear in the legislative record;

Both documents contain information that rating agencies, insurers, and institutional investors may have considered material;

Access to these documents could have influenced congressional debate and legislative outcomes.

Invitation for Review

The full RICO filings - including exhibits, timelines, and referenced federal documents - are available on the public docket. Lawless stated that transparency and independent verification are essential given the legislative importance of PROMESA and the scale of the financial losses involved.

No federal agency referenced in the filings has issued public comment on the historical handling of these documents.

