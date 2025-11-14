Bybit Unveils View Master League with 1,000 USDT in Airdrops for Top Master Traders

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the commencement of the View Master League , an engaging Copy Trading competition designed to showcase top-performing master traders' expertise with generous rewards.

From now until December 4, 2025, the competition will offer two winning tracks for eligible users to demonstrate their trading prowess and analytical insights.

To participate, qualified Bybit user must register as a Master Trader and sign up for each event:

Trading More to Unlock Prizes - for the Competitive Trader: Participating Master Traders will compete based on their Copy Trading Classic trading volume throughout the event period. A minimum trading volume of 50,000 USDT is required. Rankings are determined by total trading volume during the event period. The View Master Challenge - for the Strategist: For those who believe in winning smart over winning big, the skill-based challenge rewards analytical capabilities and community engagement. Qualified Master Traders can share their TradingView charts alongside original insights on X with hashtags ViewMaster and CryptoArk. Posts must include the trader's Bybit Copy Trading Master profile link or QR code. The "View Masters" title and 100 USDT in rewards will go to the top ten winners.

To become a Master Trader, eligible users may register here . To take up the View Master Challenge, users may sign up here .

Additionally, TradingView users who join the Boosted Trader Program and make it on the Boosted Trader Leaderboard qualify for an extra 100 USDT reward, limited to the first 10 qualifying users.

Amid intensifying market dynamics, crypto traders are strategically enhancing their portfolios to capture emerging opportunities with skills and insights. Bybit Copy Trading (Classic) offers users the flexibility to access crypto markets as Copy Traders, following proven strategies, or as Master Traders, leading the community with their trading acumen. The View Master League reinforces Bybit's commitment to supporting its community, delivering value to its users, and empowering traders to unlock their full potential.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of participation rules, eligibility requirements, and restrictions, users may visit: The View Master League: Trade like a master and win up to 1,000 USDT

Bybit / CryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823389/Bybit_Unveils_View_Master_League_1_000_USDT_Airdrops_Top.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-unveils-view-master-league-with-1-000-usdt-in-airdrops-for-top-master-traders-302615675.html