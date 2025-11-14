OTC Markets Group Welcomes Frontera Energy Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC; OTCQX: FECCF), a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including strategic investments in both upstream and midstream facilities, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Frontera Energy Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from OTCID Basic Market.

Frontera Energy Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FECCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Frontera Energy, commented:

"Frontera is pleased to announce its qualification for the OTCQX® Best Market, representing an important milestone that enhances the visibility with U.S. investors and underscores the Company's commitment to high standards of financial disclosure and corporate governance. Trading on OTCQX® Best Market provides shareholders with improved liquidity and efficient access to the U.S. investment community under existing TSX reporting, positioning Frontera to broaden investor participation and support long-term value creation. Trading will commence today under the symbol "FECCF"."

About Frontera Energy Corporation

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including strategic investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets which consists of interests in 22 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. The Company is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com